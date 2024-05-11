Tennis

Italian Open: Novak Djokovic Faints After Being Hit By Water Bottle On Head - Video

The Serbian tennis star remained lying on the floor for more than half a minute after being hit by a water bottle on the head after his Round of 64 match against Corentin Moutet in the Italian Open

Advertisement

Novak Djokovic before the water bottle accident in the Italian Open. AP Photo
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates after winning a match against France's Corentin Moutet at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome. AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino
info_icon

Novak Djokovic ended up on the floor after being hit by a water bottle thrown by an unknown person from the audience when he was giving an autograph to a fan after his Round of 64 match of the Italian Open on Friday. (More Tennis News)

In the video, Serbian tennis star can be seen approaching a fan to sign an autograph. Suddenly, a water bottle is thrown at him, hitting him in the head and leaving him stunned and on the ground. He was then taken to the hospital by his bodyguards for treatment.

Earlier, Djokovic easily won the Round of 64 match against Corentin Moutet. He won the game 6-3 6-1.

Advertisement

Italian Open stated after the incident, “Novak Djokovic has been accidentally hit by a bottle while signing autographs after his 6-3 6-1 win against France’s Corentin Moutet at the Italian Open.

File photo of tennis legends Novak Djokovic (left) and Rafael Nadal. - null
Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic In Opposite Halves Of Italian Open Draw, Could Meet In Final

BY Stats Perform

“This is not being treated as a deliberate act, but as an accident. A boy was calling out to get an autograph and the bottle fell out of his bag. Novak has been taken to the medical centre.”

In his next match, Djokovic will face the Chilean-Canadian tennis player Alejandro Tabilo in the Round of 32 match on Sunday.

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. India Votes In Favour Of UNGA Resolution To Admit Palestine As Full UN Member
  2. Inter-Services Organisations Act Notified, Enforced From May 10: Defence Ministry
  3. Delhi-NCR Storm: Sudden Weather Change Leaves Residents Startled; Flight Ops Hit; Cars Damaged In Noida
  4. 'Freedom Of Speech Doesn't Mean Freedom Of Separatism': Jaishankar Opens Up About India-Canada Ties
  5. Arvind Kejriwal Bail News: Delhi CM Gets Rousing Welcome By AAP, To Hold Roadshow In City Tomorrow
Entertainment News
  1. Sweden Eurovision Song Contest: Meet The Musical Entries That Advanced To The Final
  2. India To Host 'Bharat Parv' At 77th Cannes Film Festival
  3. Mother’s Day: The Ultimate Watchlist For Some Mom Bonding
  4. Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour: Europe Leg Of The Music Concert Starts With A Bang In Paris – View Pics
  5. Sweden Eurovision Song Contest: Dress Rehearsal For The Second Semi-Final – View Pics
Sports News
  1. Mbappe Says Needed 'New Challenge' As He Confirms PSG Departure After Seven Years
  2. Man United Vs Arsenal Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch In India
  3. Sports World Live: Neeraj Chopra Misses Javelin Gold At Doha Diamond League; Ireland Stun Pakistan In Cricket; Kylian Mbappe Confirms PSG Exit
  4. IPL 2024: Gill, Sudharsan's Tons Hand Gujarat Titans 35-Run Win Over Chennai Super Kings
  5. Kylian Mbappe Formally Announces His Paris Saint-Germain Exit
World News
  1. Real ID Vs. Passport: Understanding Your Options For Domestic Air Travel In The US
  2. Apple Apologizes After Controversial iPad Pro Ad: Acknowledges 'Missing the Mark' Amid Backlash| Video
  3. Deadliest And Most Damaging Tornadoes In US History, Unveiling The Devastating Impact Of Nature's Fury
  4. Burger King Mother's Day Deal: Here's How You Can Get A Free Whooper
  5. NYC Gov. Hochul Signs “Sammy’s Law”, Speed Limit Drops To 20 MPH. Will Slowing Down Save Lives?
Latest Stories
  1. 'Triumph Of The Truth': AAP Workers, Supporters Rejoice As Kejriwal Gets Interim Bail
  2. ED To Call Arvind Kejriwal 'Kingpin'? First Chargesheet Likely To Be Filed Today: Reports
  3. Arvind Kejriwal Gets Bail Till June 1, Has To Surrender Next Day; No Bar On Campaigning
  4. Sharmin Segal On Criticism For Her Performance In ‘Heeramandi’: I Am A Realist, People Will Say What They Have To Say
  5. Is Abdu Rozik's Wedding Announcement A Prank? Here's What His BFF Shiv Thakare Has To Say
  6. Japan Vs Mongolia Live Streaming, 5th T20I: When, Where To Watch Match On TV And Online
  7. Sports World Live: Neeraj Chopra Misses Javelin Gold At Doha Diamond League; Ireland Stun Pakistan In Cricket; Kylian Mbappe Confirms PSG Exit
  8. Lok Sabha Election | May 10 Highlights: Congress Too Made Mistakes, Says Rahul Gandhi; Kejriwal Out Of Jail