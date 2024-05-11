Novak Djokovic ended up on the floor after being hit by a water bottle thrown by an unknown person from the audience when he was giving an autograph to a fan after his Round of 64 match of the Italian Open on Friday. (More Tennis News)
In the video, Serbian tennis star can be seen approaching a fan to sign an autograph. Suddenly, a water bottle is thrown at him, hitting him in the head and leaving him stunned and on the ground. He was then taken to the hospital by his bodyguards for treatment.
Earlier, Djokovic easily won the Round of 64 match against Corentin Moutet. He won the game 6-3 6-1.
Italian Open stated after the incident, “Novak Djokovic has been accidentally hit by a bottle while signing autographs after his 6-3 6-1 win against France’s Corentin Moutet at the Italian Open.
“This is not being treated as a deliberate act, but as an accident. A boy was calling out to get an autograph and the bottle fell out of his bag. Novak has been taken to the medical centre.”
In his next match, Djokovic will face the Chilean-Canadian tennis player Alejandro Tabilo in the Round of 32 match on Sunday.