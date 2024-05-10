Tennis

Italian Open: Rafael Nadal Crosses Opening Hurdle, Enters Round 2 - In Pics

Spanish tennis legend Rafael Nadal bounced back from a sluggish start to prevail over Belgian qualifier Zizou Bergs 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in his first-round match at the Italian Open. Nadal lost five of the last six games, but turned things around remarkably, winning after a two hours, 47 minutes-long battle on Thursday (May 9). The 10-time Italian Open champion will next face seventh seed Hubert Hurkacz in the round of 64 on Saturday.

Italian Open 2024: Rafael Nadal vs Zizou Bergs | Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino

Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates after beating Belgium's Zizou Bergs at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome.

1/7
Spains Rafael Nadal celebrates his victory
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates his victory | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini

Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates after defeating Belgium's Zizou Bergs at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome.

Advertisement

2/7
Rafael Nadal with Zizou Bergs
Rafael Nadal with Zizou Bergs | Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino

Spain's Rafael Nadal, right, shakes hands with Belgium's Zizou Bergs at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome.

Advertisement

3/7
Zizou Bergs
Zizou Bergs | Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino

Belgium's Zizou Bergs returns the ball to Spain's Rafael Nadal at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome.

4/7
Nadal serves the ball to Zizou Bergs
Nadal serves the ball to Zizou Bergs | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini

Spain's Rafael Nadal serves the ball to Belgium's Zizou Bergs at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome.

Advertisement

5/7
Rafael Nadal
Rafael Nadal | Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino

Spain's Rafael Nadal returns the ball to Belgium's Zizou Bergs at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome.

Advertisement

6/7
Belgiums Zizou Bergs
Belgium's Zizou Bergs | Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino

Belgium's Zizou Bergs serves the ball to Spain's Rafael Nadal at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome.

Advertisement

7/7
Italian Open tennis tournament
Italian Open tennis tournament | Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino

Spain's Rafael Nadal, left, serves the ball to Belgium's Zizou Bergs at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Excise Policy: HC Seeks ED's Stand On BRS Leader K Kavitha's Bail Plea
  2. EAC-PM Report On Muslim Population In India Misinterpreted: Population Foundation Of India
  3. Us vs Them
  4. India's Strides In Research On Arctic, Antarctica And Himalayas May Soon Be Part Of NCERT Textbooks
  5. Narendra Dabholkar Murder Case: 3 Acquitted, 2 Convicted And Sentenced To Life Imprisonment By Pune Court
Entertainment News
  1. Andy Serkis To Star In And Direct New 'Lord Of The Rings' Movie For Warner Bros
  2. Lee Min-ho Marks 18 Years Of Acting Debut, Expresses Gratitude To Fans For Their 'Unwavering Support And Love'
  3. John Malkovich, Ralph Ineson Join Cast Of 'The Fantastic Four'
  4. Does Sanjay Leela Bhansali Throw Phones On Sets In Anger? Here's What Sonakshi Sinha Has To Say
  5. Neha Dhupia Pens Anniversary Note For Angad Bedi: ‘Would Do It Over And Over Again With You’
Sports News
  1. Hossler, Macintyre Share 1st-Round Lead In Inaugural Myrtle Beach Classic
  2. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Nelly Korda Chases Record Sixth LPGA Tour Title At Cognizant Founders Cup
  3. NBA: Cleveland Cavaliers, Dallas Mavericks Win To Even Series At 1 Game
  4. Giro D'Italia, Stage 6: Pelayo Sanchez Wins; Tadej Pogacar Retains Overall Lead - In Pics
  5. IPL 2024: 'Vintage Virat Kohli' Revives RCB's Playoff Hopes, Cameron Green Applauds The Star
World News
  1. A West Bank Village Feels Helpless After Israeli Settlers Attack With Fire And Bullets
  2. Senegal: 10 Injured As Boeing Plane Carrying 85 People Catches Fire And Skids Off Runway
  3. Gaza War: Israeli Military Says It Has Weapons It Needs For Rafah Ground Operation
  4. US Dismisses Russian Allegations Of Interference In Indian Elections
  5. 4 Killed In Yet Another Wrong-Way Highway Crash In Connecticut
Latest Stories
  1. 2024 Peabody Award: 'The Bear', 'The Last Of Us', 'Reality', '20 Days In Mariupol' Among This Year's Winners
  2. Sharmin Segal On Criticism For Her Performance In ‘Heeramandi’: I Am A Realist, People Will Say What They Have To Say
  3. Is Abdu Rozik's Wedding Announcement A Prank? Here's What His BFF Shiv Thakare Has To Say
  4. Japan Vs Mongolia Live Streaming, 5th T20I: When, Where To Watch Match On TV And Online
  5. Abdu Rozik Set To Tie The Knot In July? Here's What The 'Bigg Boss 16' Fame Has To Say
  6. Pakistan Women's Tour Of England 2024: Live Streaming, Schedule, Squads And More
  7. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Nelly Korda Chases Record Sixth LPGA Tour Title At Cognizant Founders Cup
  8. Lok Sabha Election LIVE: Congress Conspiring To Eliminate Hindu Faith In India, Says PM Modi