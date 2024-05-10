Tennis

Italian Open: Rafael Nadal Crosses Opening Hurdle, Enters Round 2 - In Pics

Spanish tennis legend Rafael Nadal bounced back from a sluggish start to prevail over Belgian qualifier Zizou Bergs 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in his first-round match at the Italian Open. Nadal lost five of the last six games, but turned things around remarkably, winning after a two hours, 47 minutes-long battle on Thursday (May 9). The 10-time Italian Open champion will next face seventh seed Hubert Hurkacz in the round of 64 on Saturday.