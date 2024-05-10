Hollywood

John Krasinski Reveals Ryan Reynolds & He'd Been Talking About Doing A Film Together 'Forever'

Filmmaker and actor John Krasinski has talked about how actor Ryan Reynolds, who is portraying Cal, Bea's neighbour who can also see 'IF', came onboard for the live-action/animated fantasy comedy children's film.

Before Krasinski began writing the screenplay, the filmmaker-actor shared that he decided to run the idea past a good friend and Hollywood star, Ryan Reynolds.

He said: "Ryan is, in my opinion, one of the most talented people out there. He knows comedy, he knows drama."

"We had been talking about doing a film together forever. I explained that I was developing a film about children and their imaginary friends. Would he want to be a part of it? He said, 'Yes, definitely'."

'IF' also stars Cailey Fleming, John Krasinski, Fiona Shaw, Alan Kim, and Liza Colon-Zayas, along with the voices of Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Louis Gossett Jr., and Steve Carell.

The story revolves around a young girl and her neighbour who find themselves able to see imaginary friends (IF).

The film is set to release on May 17.

