IPL 2024: RCB End PBKS Playoff Hopes With 60-Run Win In Dharamsala - In Pics

Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Punjab Kings by 60 runs in a do-or-die match for both teams at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Thursday. Invited to bat first, RCB made 241/7 thanks to Rajat Patidar and Virat Kohli's yet another half century. Cameron Green (46 off 27 balls) and Dinesh Karthik (18 off 7 balls) played crucial cameos in the end. In response, Kings were restricted to 181 runs after 17 overs. Mohammed Siraj took three wickets whereas Swapnil Singh, Lockie Ferguson and Karn Sharma grabbed a brace each. With this victory, RCB have kept their faint hopes for playoffs alive whereas it's over for Punjab Kings.