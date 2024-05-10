National

Held For Live-Streaming His Bogus Voting, Gujarat Man Now Booked For Beating, Threatening Cong Agent

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has declared null and void the voting that took place at Parthampur polling station at Santrampur taluka in Mahisagar district, taking into account the report from the returning officer and observer regarding the irregularities, after the man's live streaming video went viral.

Advertisement

Man arrested for live-streaming his bogus voting, now arrested for several other cases
info_icon

The man arrested for live-streaming his bogus voting from a polling station in Dahod Lok Sabha constituency of Gujarat, has been booked in separate case of allegedly thrashing and intimidating a Congress party agent during the third phase of parliamentary elections on May 7, police said on Friday.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has declared null and void the voting that took place at Parthampur polling station at Santrampur taluka in Mahisagar district, taking into account the report from the returning officer and observer regarding the irregularities, after the man's live streaming video went viral.

As per the FIR lodged at Santrampur police station in the state's Mahisagar district that falls under the Dahod parliamentary constituency, accused Vijay Bhabhor, son of a local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, and three others allegedly confronted a Congress polling agent, Shana Taviad, at a polling station at Gothib village and threatened him.

Advertisement

While leaving the polling station after the voting process, the accused confronted Taviad again and allegedly beat him up for not allowing him to cast his bogus vote, the FIR said.

Bhabhor was arrested under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (insulting to threaten peace), 506 (2) (criminal intimidation) and 114 (present when offence is committed) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The complainant stated in his petition that when he was present at booth number 1 at Gothib village as a Congress agent, Bhabhor approached him along with three other persons identified as Prakash Katara, Pavan Agrawal, Piyush Bhavsar and asked to allow him to cast his bogus vote.

Advertisement

When the complainant refused to do so, the accused persons abused him and threatened him with consequences.

In the evening, when the voting process got over and EVM machines were sealed, the complainant left for home and was standing at a bus station when Bhabhor came to the spot in his car, got out of the vehicle and thrashed him, Taviad said in his complaint.

Bhabhor allegedly tried to drag him into the car, the complainant said, adding that he managed to escape from there and reached a nearby high school where an officer advised him to approach the police.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Arvind Kejriwal Bail News LIVE: He's Not A Threat To Society, Says SC While Granting Delhi CM Interim Bail
  2. Mani Shankar Aiyar's 'Pak Has Atom Bomb' Remark Gets Trolled By BJP, Cong Hits Back With Jaishankar's Old Video
  3. Held For Live-Streaming His Bogus Voting, Gujarat Man Now Booked For Beating, Threatening Cong Agent
  4. Six ex-Cong MLAs Withdraw Plea From SC Against Disqualification From HP Assembly
  5. SC Disposes Of Former CM Hemant Soren's Plea In Money Laundering Case
Entertainment News
  1. Swati Sharma Of ‘Chaahenge Tumhe Itnaa’ Reflects On Lessons Learned From Her Mom
  2. Amid Breakup Rumours, Ananya Panday And Aditya Roy Kapur Feature In A New Ad Together; Fans React
  3. Here's The Truth Behind Vikrant Massey's Viral Video Of Heated Argument With Cab Driver
  4. Vidya Vox’s New EP ‘Sundari’ Is A Tribute To Feminine Beauty And Strength
  5. Zoya Hussain On Working With Manoj Bajpayee: 'Was Intimidated At First'
Sports News
  1. NBA: Luka Doncic Battles Through 'Hardest Game' As Mavericks Level Thunder Series
  2. Mohammed Shami Slams Sanjiv Goenka's Outburst On KL Rahul: 'It's Shameful' Says The Pacer
  3. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Pakistan's Tour Of Ireland And England Starts Shortly
  4. KKR Vs MI, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Mumbai Indians Match Prediction, Playing 11, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know
  5. India's Olympic Shooting Trials Preview: 37 Rifle And Pistol Shooters Aim For Paris Spots
World News
  1. Gaza War: Ceasefire Talks Fail, 110,000 Flee Rafah, UN To Vote On Palestine Statehood Today | Key Points
  2. Adam Montgomery Sentenced To 45 Years For Beating 5-Year-Old Daughter To Death
  3. Putin Reappoints Mishustin As Russia's Prime Minister
  4. A West Bank Village Feels Helpless After Israeli Settlers Attack With Fire And Bullets
  5. Senegal: 10 Injured As Boeing Plane Carrying 85 People Catches Fire And Skids Off Runway
Latest Stories
  1. SC Defers Verdict On Arvind Kejriwal’s Bail: Will It Impact Lok Sabha Campaigns Of INDIA Bloc?
  2. ED To Call Arvind Kejriwal 'Kingpin'? First Chargesheet Likely To Be Filed Today: Reports
  3. Arvind Kejriwal Gets Bail Till June 1, Has To Surrender Next Day; No Bar On Campaigning
  4. Sharmin Segal On Criticism For Her Performance In ‘Heeramandi’: I Am A Realist, People Will Say What They Have To Say
  5. Is Abdu Rozik's Wedding Announcement A Prank? Here's What His BFF Shiv Thakare Has To Say
  6. Japan Vs Mongolia Live Streaming, 5th T20I: When, Where To Watch Match On TV And Online
  7. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Pakistan's Tour Of Ireland And England Starts Shortly
  8. Lok Sabha Election LIVE: Kejriwal To Come Out Of Jail; EC Slams Kharge For Doubting Poll Turnout Data