Spain's Pelayo Sanchez poses on podium after winning the sixth stage of the of the Giro d'Italia, Tour of Italy cycling race, from Viareggio to Rapolano Terme, Italy.
Overall leader Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar celebrates on podium after the sixth stage of the of the Giro d'Italia, Tour of Italy cycling race, from Viareggio to Rapolano Terme, Italy.
Spain's Pelayo Sanchez celebrates podium after winning the sixth stage of the of the Giro d'Italia, Tour of Italy cycling race, from Viareggio to Rapolano Terme, Italy.
Spain's Pelayo Sanchez sprints ahead of France's Julian Alaphilippe to win the sixth stage of the of the Giro d'Italia, Tour of Italy cycling race, from Viareggio to Rapolano Terme, Italy.
France's Julian Alaphilippe pedals during the sixth stage of the of the Giro d'Italia, Tour of Italy cycling race from Viareggio to Rapolano Terme.
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, third from left, wearing the pink jersey of the race overall leader, pedals during the sixth stage of the of the Giro d'Italia, Tour of Italy cycling race from Viareggio to Rapolano Terme.
Cyclists ride through the dust along the Tuscan countryside during the sixth stage of the of the Giro d'Italia, Tour of Italy cycling race from Viareggio to Rapolano Terme.
The pack of cyclists rides through the Tuscan countryside during the sixth stage of the of the Giro d'Italia, Tour of Italy cycling race from Viareggio to Rapolano Terme.
The pack rides during the sixth stage of the of the Giro d'Italia, Tour of Italy cycling race from Viareggio to Rapolano Terme.