Other Sports

Giro D'Italia, Stage 6: Pelayo Sanchez Wins; Tadej Pogacar Retains Overall Lead - In Pics

Outpacing two-time world champion Julian Alaphilippe, Pelayo Sanchez recorded his first-ever Grand Tour stage win to clinch stage six of the Giro d'Italia. Spaniard Sanchez, 24, beat Frenchman Alaphilippe on the uphill finish in Rapolano Terme. Nevertheless, two-time Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar maintained his lead in the overall standings for a sixth consecutive day.

Giro D'Italia, Stage 6: Pelayo Sanchez wins sixth stage | Photo: Gian Mattia D'Alberto /LaPresse via AP

Spain's Pelayo Sanchez poses on podium after winning the sixth stage of the of the Giro d'Italia, Tour of Italy cycling race, from Viareggio to Rapolano Terme, Italy.

1/10
Giro DItalia: Overall leader Slovenias Tadej Pogacar celebrates after sixth stage
Giro D'Italia: Overall leader Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar celebrates after sixth stage | Photo: Gian Mattia D'Alberto /LaPresse via AP

Overall leader Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar celebrates on podium after the sixth stage of the of the Giro d'Italia, Tour of Italy cycling race, from Viareggio to Rapolano Terme, Italy.

Advertisement

2/10
Pelayo Sanchez celebrates after Stage 6
Pelayo Sanchez celebrates after Stage 6 | Photo: Massimo Paolone/LaPresse via AP

Spain's Pelayo Sanchez celebrates podium after winning the sixth stage of the of the Giro d'Italia, Tour of Italy cycling race, from Viareggio to Rapolano Terme, Italy.

Advertisement

3/10
Pelayo Sanchez sprints ahead of Julian Alaphilippe
Pelayo Sanchez sprints ahead of Julian Alaphilippe | Photo: Gian Mattia D'Alberto/LaPresse via AP

Spain's Pelayo Sanchez sprints ahead of France's Julian Alaphilippe to win the sixth stage of the of the Giro d'Italia, Tour of Italy cycling race, from Viareggio to Rapolano Terme, Italy.

4/10
Frances Julian Alaphilippe
France's Julian Alaphilippe | Photo: Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP

France's Julian Alaphilippe pedals during the sixth stage of the of the Giro d'Italia, Tour of Italy cycling race from Viareggio to Rapolano Terme.

Advertisement

5/10
Slovenias Tadej Pogacar
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar | Photo: Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP

Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, third from left, wearing the pink jersey of the race overall leader, pedals during the sixth stage of the of the Giro d'Italia, Tour of Italy cycling race from Viareggio to Rapolano Terme.

Advertisement

6/10
Sixth stage of the of the Giro dItalia
Sixth stage of the of the Giro d'Italia | Photo: Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP

Cyclists ride through the dust along the Tuscan countryside during the sixth stage of the of the Giro d'Italia, Tour of Italy cycling race from Viareggio to Rapolano Terme.

Advertisement

7/10
Giro dItalia Tour of Italy cycling race
Giro d'Italia Tour of Italy cycling race | Photo: Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP

The pack of cyclists rides through the Tuscan countryside during the sixth stage of the of the Giro d'Italia, Tour of Italy cycling race from Viareggio to Rapolano Terme.

8/10
Giro DItalia 2024 Stage 6
Giro D'Italia 2024 Stage 6 | Photo: Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP

The pack of cyclists rides through the Tuscan countryside during the sixth stage of the of the Giro d'Italia, Tour of Italy cycling race from Viareggio to Rapolano Terme.

9/10
Giro DItalia Cycling Race
Giro D'Italia Cycling Race | Photo: Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP

The pack of cyclists rides through the Tuscan countryside during the sixth stage of the of the Giro d'Italia, Tour of Italy cycling race from Viareggio to Rapolano Terme.

10/10
Giro DItalia 2024
Giro D'Italia 2024 | Photo: Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP

The pack rides during the sixth stage of the of the Giro d'Italia, Tour of Italy cycling race from Viareggio to Rapolano Terme.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Excise Policy: HC Seeks ED's Stand On BRS Leader K Kavitha's Bail Plea
  2. EAC-PM Report On Muslim Population In India Misinterpreted: Population Foundation Of India
  3. Us vs Them
  4. India's Strides In Research On Arctic, Antarctica And Himalayas May Soon Be Part Of NCERT Textbooks
  5. Narendra Dabholkar Murder Case: 3 Acquitted, 2 Convicted And Sentenced To Life Imprisonment By Pune Court
Entertainment News
  1. Andy Serkis To Star In And Direct New 'Lord Of The Rings' Movie For Warner Bros
  2. Lee Min-ho Marks 18 Years Of Acting Debut, Expresses Gratitude To Fans For Their 'Unwavering Support And Love'
  3. John Malkovich, Ralph Ineson Join Cast Of 'The Fantastic Four'
  4. Does Sanjay Leela Bhansali Throw Phones On Sets In Anger? Here's What Sonakshi Sinha Has To Say
  5. Neha Dhupia Pens Anniversary Note For Angad Bedi: ‘Would Do It Over And Over Again With You’
Sports News
  1. Hossler, Macintyre Share 1st-Round Lead In Inaugural Myrtle Beach Classic
  2. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Nelly Korda Chases Record Sixth LPGA Tour Title At Cognizant Founders Cup
  3. NBA: Cleveland Cavaliers, Dallas Mavericks Win To Even Series At 1 Game
  4. Giro D'Italia, Stage 6: Pelayo Sanchez Wins; Tadej Pogacar Retains Overall Lead - In Pics
  5. IPL 2024: 'Vintage Virat Kohli' Revives RCB's Playoff Hopes, Cameron Green Applauds The Star
World News
  1. A West Bank Village Feels Helpless After Israeli Settlers Attack With Fire And Bullets
  2. Senegal: 10 Injured As Boeing Plane Carrying 85 People Catches Fire And Skids Off Runway
  3. Gaza War: Israeli Military Says It Has Weapons It Needs For Rafah Ground Operation
  4. US Dismisses Russian Allegations Of Interference In Indian Elections
  5. 4 Killed In Yet Another Wrong-Way Highway Crash In Connecticut
Latest Stories
  1. 2024 Peabody Award: 'The Bear', 'The Last Of Us', 'Reality', '20 Days In Mariupol' Among This Year's Winners
  2. Sharmin Segal On Criticism For Her Performance In ‘Heeramandi’: I Am A Realist, People Will Say What They Have To Say
  3. Is Abdu Rozik's Wedding Announcement A Prank? Here's What His BFF Shiv Thakare Has To Say
  4. Japan Vs Mongolia Live Streaming, 5th T20I: When, Where To Watch Match On TV And Online
  5. Abdu Rozik Set To Tie The Knot In July? Here's What The 'Bigg Boss 16' Fame Has To Say
  6. Pakistan Women's Tour Of England 2024: Live Streaming, Schedule, Squads And More
  7. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Nelly Korda Chases Record Sixth LPGA Tour Title At Cognizant Founders Cup
  8. Lok Sabha Election LIVE: Congress Conspiring To Eliminate Hindu Faith In India, Says PM Modi