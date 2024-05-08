National

Reporter's Guarantee | Asghar Khan In Conversation With Laungi Bhuniya In Gaya, Bihar

Outlook's Asghar Khan speaks with Laungi Bhuniya, a man who has single-handedly dug canals to support farmers in Gaya, Bihar. In the last 30 years, Bhuniya's efforts transformed infertile lands into productive rice and wheat fields. Despite his remarkable achievements, he hasn't received any financial aid and still lives in a simple mud house. Enduring temperatures as high as 42-43 degrees Celsius, he continues his work on another canal, estimating it will take another 5-6 years to complete.