Art & Entertainment

Manoj Bajpayee At Trailer Launch Of 100th film ‘Bhaiyya Ji’: Never Thought I Would Do More Than 10 Films

Manoj Bajpayee is all set to play a desi action hero in ‘Bhaiyya Ji’, which is slated to release on May 24, 2024.

Advertisement

Manoj Bajpayee In A Still From ‘Bhaiyya Ji’
Manoj Bajpayee In A Still From ‘Bhaiyya Ji’ Photo: YouTube
info_icon

Actor Manoj Bajpayee has had a long and interesting journey in Bollywood. Now he is gearing up for his 100th film ‘Bhaiyya Ji’, and launched the trailer of the film in Mumbai on Thursday. During the event, Manoj spoke to the media, and shared how he feels to be a very lucky person as someone who managed to be where he is today.

Adding how many artists do hard work but it is the love of the audience that has led him to tell the stories of his choice, Manoj said, “I never thought I would do more than 10 films but life has been kind to me so here I am now with my 100th film. It’s not that I alone do the hard work, all artists work hard every day but I have made it this far only thanks to God and the audience.”

Advertisement

For those caught unaware, Manoj, after failing to get recognition at the National School of Drama, learnt acting from Barry John, who also trained Shah Rukh Khan. After moving to Mumbai, Manoj made his film debut almost 30 years ago with the critically acclaimed film ‘Bandit Queen’. While he had a small role in it, he was noticed by Ram Gopal Varma, who cast him as Bhiku Mhatre in the cult classic ‘Satya’. Since then, there has been no looking back for the actor, who is now geared up to play a desi action hero in ‘Bhaiyya Ji’.

The trailer of ‘Bhaiyya Ji’ highlights the story of the man, the myth and the mastermind that is Bhaiyya Ji. It starts with a politician asking a local who Bhaiyya Ji is, and then enters Manoj as the titular character, someone who can destroy his enemies within seconds. The revenge tale is dark, intense and bloody. Produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Samiksha Oswal, Shael Oswal, Shabana Raza Bajpayee and Vikram Khakhar, it is slated to release on May 24, 2024.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Manoj has also started shooting for the third season of 'The Family Man' under the direction of the duo Raj & DK.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Arvind Kejriwal Bail News LIVE: He's Not A Threat To Society, Says SC While Granting Delhi CM Interim Bail
  2. Mani Shankar Aiyar's 'Pak Has Atom Bomb' Remark Gets Trolled By BJP, Cong Hits Back With Jaishankar's Old Video
  3. Held For Live-Streaming His Bogus Voting, Gujarat Man Now Booked For Beating, Threatening Cong Agent
  4. Six ex-Cong MLAs Withdraw Plea From SC Against Disqualification From HP Assembly
  5. SC Disposes Of Former CM Hemant Soren's Plea In Money Laundering Case
Entertainment News
  1. Swati Sharma Of ‘Chaahenge Tumhe Itnaa’ Reflects On Lessons Learned From Her Mom
  2. Amid Breakup Rumours, Ananya Panday And Aditya Roy Kapur Feature In A New Ad Together; Fans React
  3. Here's The Truth Behind Vikrant Massey's Viral Video Of Heated Argument With Cab Driver
  4. Vidya Vox’s New EP ‘Sundari’ Is A Tribute To Feminine Beauty And Strength
  5. Zoya Hussain On Working With Manoj Bajpayee: 'Was Intimidated At First'
Sports News
  1. NBA: Luka Doncic Battles Through 'Hardest Game' As Mavericks Level Thunder Series
  2. Mohammed Shami Slams Sanjiv Goenka's Outburst On KL Rahul: 'It's Shameful' Says The Pacer
  3. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Pakistan's Tour Of Ireland And England Starts Shortly
  4. KKR Vs MI, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Mumbai Indians Match Prediction, Playing 11, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know
  5. India's Olympic Shooting Trials Preview: 37 Rifle And Pistol Shooters Aim For Paris Spots
World News
  1. Gaza War: Ceasefire Talks Fail, 110,000 Flee Rafah, UN To Vote On Palestine Statehood Today | Key Points
  2. Adam Montgomery Sentenced To 45 Years For Beating 5-Year-Old Daughter To Death
  3. Putin Reappoints Mishustin As Russia's Prime Minister
  4. A West Bank Village Feels Helpless After Israeli Settlers Attack With Fire And Bullets
  5. Senegal: 10 Injured As Boeing Plane Carrying 85 People Catches Fire And Skids Off Runway
Latest Stories
  1. SC Defers Verdict On Arvind Kejriwal’s Bail: Will It Impact Lok Sabha Campaigns Of INDIA Bloc?
  2. ED To Call Arvind Kejriwal 'Kingpin'? First Chargesheet Likely To Be Filed Today: Reports
  3. Arvind Kejriwal Gets Bail Till June 1, Has To Surrender Next Day; No Bar On Campaigning
  4. Sharmin Segal On Criticism For Her Performance In ‘Heeramandi’: I Am A Realist, People Will Say What They Have To Say
  5. Is Abdu Rozik's Wedding Announcement A Prank? Here's What His BFF Shiv Thakare Has To Say
  6. Japan Vs Mongolia Live Streaming, 5th T20I: When, Where To Watch Match On TV And Online
  7. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Pakistan's Tour Of Ireland And England Starts Shortly
  8. Lok Sabha Election LIVE: Kejriwal To Come Out Of Jail; EC Slams Kharge For Doubting Poll Turnout Data