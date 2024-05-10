Manoj Bajpayee At Trailer Launch Of 100th film ‘Bhaiyya Ji’: Never Thought I Would Do More Than 10 Films

Actor Manoj Bajpayee has had a long and interesting journey in Bollywood. Now he is gearing up for his 100th film ‘Bhaiyya Ji’, and launched the trailer of the film in Mumbai on Thursday. During the event, Manoj spoke to the media, and shared how he feels to be a very lucky person as someone who managed to be where he is today.
Adding how many artists do hard work but it is the love of the audience that has led him to tell the stories of his choice, Manoj said, “I never thought I would do more than 10 films but life has been kind to me so here I am now with my 100th film. It’s not that I alone do the hard work, all artists work hard every day but I have made it this far only thanks to God and the audience.”
For those caught unaware, Manoj, after failing to get recognition at the National School of Drama, learnt acting from Barry John, who also trained Shah Rukh Khan. After moving to Mumbai, Manoj made his film debut almost 30 years ago with the critically acclaimed film ‘Bandit Queen’. While he had a small role in it, he was noticed by Ram Gopal Varma, who cast him as Bhiku Mhatre in the cult classic ‘Satya’. Since then, there has been no looking back for the actor, who is now geared up to play a desi action hero in ‘Bhaiyya Ji’.
The trailer of ‘Bhaiyya Ji’ highlights the story of the man, the myth and the mastermind that is Bhaiyya Ji. It starts with a politician asking a local who Bhaiyya Ji is, and then enters Manoj as the titular character, someone who can destroy his enemies within seconds. The revenge tale is dark, intense and bloody. Produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Samiksha Oswal, Shael Oswal, Shabana Raza Bajpayee and Vikram Khakhar, it is slated to release on May 24, 2024.
Meanwhile, Manoj has also started shooting for the third season of 'The Family Man' under the direction of the duo Raj & DK.