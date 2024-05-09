‘Bhaiyya Ji’ Trailer Review: Manoj Bajpayee Turns Desi Superstar For A Masala Potboiler Raw Action Flick

Most of his contemporaries have done a masala potboiler at some or the other time in their career, bit Manoj Bajpayee has tried to always stay away from that genre. He has done the occasional ‘Tevar’ and ‘Satyameva Jayate’, which have been in the masala action genre, but even in them, he usually choice to be the supporting second lead with most of the potboiler sequences going to the first leads. You can’t count ‘Gangs Of Wasseypur’ or ‘Shool’ in this category as the films genuinely had a great story arc as well to it.