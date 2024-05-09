Art & Entertainment

‘Bhaiyya Ji’ Trailer Review: Manoj Bajpayee Turns Desi Superstar For A Masala Potboiler Raw Action Flick

Manoj Bajpayee is here with an altogether new avatar for his new film, ‘Bhaiyya Ji’. The desi superstar is set to give you something so new that you’ll be wondering if you’re mistakenly seeing a Salman Khan actioner. Check out the trailer of ‘Bhaiyya Ji’ right here.

Manoj Bajpayee In A Still From ‘Bhaiyya Ji’
Manoj Bajpayee In A Still From ‘Bhaiyya Ji’ Photo: YouTube
While the Khans and the Kumars of the world have been ruling the superstar status in the past 3 decades, one man has been slowly and steadily doing the hard work, getting appreciated for his realistic cinema and also bringing in the big moolah. It’s high time we start referring to him as well as a superstar, and what better moniker than desi superstar for a man who actually has been winning the hearts from the heartlands of the country. Yes, I am talking about Manoj Bajpayee.

Most of his contemporaries have done a masala potboiler at some or the other time in their career, bit Manoj Bajpayee has tried to always stay away from that genre. He has done the occasional ‘Tevar’ and ‘Satyameva Jayate’, which have been in the masala action genre, but even in them, he usually choice to be the supporting second lead with most of the potboiler sequences going to the first leads. You can’t count ‘Gangs Of Wasseypur’ or ‘Shool’ in this category as the films genuinely had a great story arc as well to it.

But now, Manoj Bajpayee has thrown caution to the wind and decided to go ahead and be the masala potboiler of a hero who will draw in the whistles and hoots of the masses sitting in theatres when he thrashes the pulp out of the goons. ‘Bhaiyya Ji’ is all set to change your perception of Manoj Bajpayee. Check out the trailer of the film right here:

One look at the trailer, till before Manoj Bajpayee is revealed, you keep thinking that this feels more like a monologue for Salman Khan in his ‘Wanted’ or ‘Radhe’ sort of avatar. But when you see Manoj Bajpayee flying in and kicking ass, you’re simply left spellbound. The revenge drama seems to be one of those films where you have to leave your brains at home, but with Manoj Bajpayee at the helm of it, you’re sure to atleast get the money’s worth with his dumdaar dialogue delivery and high-flying action stunts.

‘Bhaiyya Ji’ is all set to hit theatres on May 24. Are you excited to watch the desi superstar, Manoj Bajpayee, in a new avatar? Share your thoughts with us.

