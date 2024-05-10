Actor Shreyas Talpade, better known for his comic roles, is currently gearing up for his upcoming flick, 'Kartam Bhugtam'. In an interview, Shreyas opened up on why the movies of big stars are not working these days at the box office.
In the past few years, especially post-COVID, we have seen a drastic shift in audiences' taste in films. After the pandemic, several movies of big stars like Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar failed at the box office, affecting the business.
When Shreyas was asked by Siddharth Kannan why audiences are not watching the films of big stars in theatres, he said, “Log thak gaye hain. Log ab trailer mein pehchan lete hain ki yeh (film) kya hogi. Iske liye jaana hain ki nahi jaana hai (People have become tired. They now recognise from the trailer what this (film) will be like. Whether to go for it or not."
While talking about his upcoming film, 'Kartam Bhugtam', the actor had told ANI, “Soham’s vision for the film is exceptional, and his direction truly elevates the entire project. I’m truly grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with Gandhar Films & Studio Pvt. Ltd. on this project and their dedication to the film has been inspiring. I can’t wait for audiences to witness this unique story come to life on the big screen".
Apart from Shreyas Talpade, 'Kartam Bhugtam' has an ensemble cast of Madhoo, Vijay Raaz, and Aksha Pardasany among others. It has been written and directed by Soham Shah. The film is all set to hit the screens on May 17 in five languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.
Shreyas will also be seen in Kangana Ranaut starrer 'Emergency' where he will be seen in a pivotal role. He has also renited with his 'Golmaal' co-star Tusshar Kapoor for a horror comedy titled 'Kapkapiii'.