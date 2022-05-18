Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

IPL 2022: Sunrisers Hyderabad Captain Kane Williamson Returns Home For Birth Of Second Child

In the absence of Kane Williamson, either Bhuvneshwar Kumar or Nicholas Pooran will most likely lead Hyderabad in their final IPL 2022 league match.

IPL 2022: Sunrisers Hyderabad Captain Kane Williamson Returns Home For Birth Of Second Child
Kane Williamson has scored only 216 runs in 13 matches this season at an average of 19.64 with a str Photo: IPL

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 May 2022 2:25 pm

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson is returning home to be with his wife for the impending birth of their second child.

IPL Points Table | Schedule | Cricket News

The Indian Premier League (IPL) outfit on Wednesday released a statement confirming the development.

Related stories

MI Vs SRH, IPL 2022: Kane Williamson Hails Bhuvneshwar Kumar As ‘One Of Top Death Bowlers In Tournament’

IPL2022: Sunrisers Hyderabad Captain Kane Williamson Urges Bowlers To Be ‘Creative’ After RCB Loss

IPL 2022: Why SRH Coach Tom Moody Backing Kane Williamson As An Opener

"Official update: Our skipper Kane Williamson is flying back to New Zealand, to usher in the latest addition to his family," Sunrisers Hyderabad wrote.

"Here's everyone at the #Riser camp wishing Kane Williamson and his wife a safe delivery and a lot of happiness!"

Kane Williamson, 31, led Sunrisers Hyderabad to their sixth win in IPL 2022 with a three-run victory over Mumbai Indians. The win helped SRH keep their faint hopes of making the IPL playoffs.

Kane Williamson has scored only 216 runs in 13 matches this season at an average of 19.64 with a strike rate of 93.50.

Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Punjab Kings in their last league game on Sunday. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Nicholas Pooran are the possible candidates to lead the side in the must-win game.

Even a win may not be enough for Hyderabad though. They are currently eighth in the ten-team league with 12 points.

Gujarat Titans (20 points) have already booked a playoff spot, while Rajasthan Royals and Luckow Super Giants are second and third with 16 points each.

Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore have 14 points each, with the former at 5th thanks to a better net run rate.

Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings are sixth and seventh with 12 points each.

All ten teams have played 13 matches each.

Tags

Sports Cricket SunRisers Hyderabad IPL 2022 Indian Premier League IPL Playoffs Kane Williamson Bhuvneshwar Kumar Nicholas Pooran Childbirth
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read