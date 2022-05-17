MI Vs SRH, IPL 2022, Live Cricket Scores: Win Or Bust For Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Mumbai Indians

Sunrisers Hyderabad have lost their last five matches and still remain in fray for a berth in IPL 2022 playoffs. Follow here live cricket scores of MI vs SRH.
As the league stage of IPL 2022 meanders towards its final stages and the contest for clinching playoff spots hots up, Sunrisers Hyderabad face their final test of perseverance against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday night. The only motivation for MI, in experimental mode for 2023 season, is to stop SRH from qualifying. This is the first time Mumbai and Hyderabad will clash in IPL 2022 and it's upon SRH (10 points from 12 matches) to produce some quality performance and keep their hopes alive for a spot in the playoffs. A defeat against Mumbai Indians will mean certain elimination as other teams are much better placed to make the last-four stage of the championship. Follow here updates and live cricket scores of Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad. (Live Scorecard | IPL Points Table | Full Schedule)
SRH head coach Tom Moody's decision to keep backing Kane Williamson as an opener has clearly not paid off. The Kiwi skipper has averaged at 18.9 this season and only slightly better than Rohit Sharma (18.2) among IPL captains.
Teams like Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, the most successful in IPL, are trying out new players in a bid to consolidate their core for the 2023 season and beyond. So keep an eye on the talented Tilak Varma, Tristian Stubbs, Tim David and spinner Hrithik Shokeen.
Sunrisers Hyderabad are coming off five straight defeats while Mumbai Indians, at the bottom of the IPL table, won their last match against Chennai Super Kings by five wickets and 31 balls remaining. MI lead SRH 9-8 in head-to-heads.
