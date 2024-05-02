Art & Entertainment

For Anupam Kher, Being Rich Isn't About Having A Car Or Being Famous

Veteran actor Anupam Kher shared that today, he considers himself rich not because of owning a car or fame, but rather because of the quality of friends he has.

Advertisement

Instagram
Anupam Kher Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Veteran actor Anupam Kher shared that today, he considers himself rich not because of owning a car or fame, but rather because of the quality of friends he has.

Taking to X, Anupam shared a video featuring himself alongside his friends, reminiscing about their bond.

The actor revealed that 53 years ago, on May 2, 1971, he and his childhood buddies made a pact in Shimla to meet annually on the same date.

“53 years ago, on May 2, 1971, me and my friends Vijay Sehgal and Satish Malhotra made a pact in Shimla that every year on this date we will celebrate ‘dosti divas’. One of us reminds the other two that it's May 2,” he captioned.

Advertisement

Anupam talked about how childhood friendships stay forever because relationships made at an early age are full of innocence.

“Agar aesai dost ho toh insaan har takleef, pareshaani, dukh, baichani, khushi khushi bardasht kar sakta hai. Main aaj ameer isiliye nahi hun ki mere paas gaadi hai, shauharat hai, safalta hai balki isiliye safal hun kiyunki mere pass aesai dost hai (If you have friends like these, one can endure all pain, distress, sorrow, joy with a smile. Today, I am not rich because I have a car, fame, or success, but because I have such friends),” he expressed.

On the professional front, Anupam is currently busy shooting for his next directorial, 'Tanvi the Great'.

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. BJP VS Congress: PM Says Cong Doing 'Vote Jihad'; Kharge Slams Modi Over 'Personal Letter' To NDA Candidates
  2. 'Barsatein' Co-Stars Shivangi Joshi And Kushal Tandon Are Reportedly In A 'Serious' Relationship, To Get Engaged Soon
  3. Google Layoffs: Company Fires 200 'Core' Team Employees
  4. 'The 8 Show' Trailer Review: Ryu Jun-yeol And Seven Others Are In An Endless Loop Of Greed In An Irresistible, Brutal Game
  5. Gangsta Rap: Pappu Yadav In Bihar
  6. Karnataka Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Raag Darbari In Dharwad
  7. Uma Ramanan Dies At 69: Tamil Playback Singer Passes Away Due To Ill Health
  8. Sports News LIVE: Japan Beat India 3-0 In Uber Cup QF; BVB Win Vs PSG In UCL SF 1st Leg