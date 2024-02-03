‘Fighter’ Box Office Collection Day 9: Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone’s Film Crosses Rs 150 Crore

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone’s aerial action drama ‘Fighter’ has finally managed to enter the Rs 150 crore club in India. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film minted Rs 5.35 crore on Friday, and witnessed an almost 10 percent decrease from the previous day’s earnings, which stood at Rs 6 crore.
Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film has collected Rs 250 crore worldwide so far.
According to industry tracker Sacnilk, ‘Fighter’ saw an overall 13.59 percent Hindi occupancy on Friday. The total collection of the film stands at Rs 151.85 crore. The makers also shared that the film has managed to mint Rs 250 crores gross worldwide.
‘Fighter’ hit the silver screens on January 25, right before the extended weekend of Republic Day. During the holiday, it managed to bring in Rs 39.50 crore. However, soon after, it witnessed a drop of almost 70 percent on the first Monday and collected Rs 8 crore.
Siddharth and Hrithik have previously worked on films like ‘War’ and ‘Bang Bang’. While ‘War’ raked in around Rs 318 crore in India, ‘Bang Bang’ made Rs 181 crore. ‘Fighter’ is still lagging behind the two, in terms of numbers.
Meanwhile, Siddharth recently talked up about Fighter’s lukewarm box-office response. During an interview with Galatta Plus, he said, “Our expectations as makers have become a little unrealistic. I am talking about myself also, having delivered Pathaan just one year ago. We need to keep our expectations in check and align them with the product. Also, it was a working day. Thursday is considered mid-week.”
‘Fighter’ also stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Talat Aziz and Pradum Shukla in key roles.