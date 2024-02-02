'Fighter', which is Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan's first collaboration, released in theatres on January 25. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the movie also stars Anil Kapoor. The movie has not been able to do wonders at the box office in the last few days. From Day 5, it saw a huge drop in collections. On Day 8, it witnessed the lowest number since its release. As per the industry tracker, Sacnilk 'Fighter' collected only Rs 5.75 crore on its second Thursday. So, 'Fighter's total box office collection in India stands at Rs 146.25 crore. It is likely to cross the Rs 150 mark today, on Day 9.
Talking about 'Fighter's worldwide collection, Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's starrer has already earned Rs 250 crore club in just seven days. It is now eyeing to achieve the milestone of Rs 300 crore.
Compared to Hrithik's previous movie 'War', which was also directed by Siddharth Anand, the collection of the aerial drama is nowhere closer. 'War' that released in 2019, crossed Rs 200 crore in its opening week. Also, Siddharth's 'Pathaan' that hit the screens last year broke several records at the box office.
'Fighter' revolves around the story of Air Force Pilots who retaliate to the terror attacks by Pakistan. Under the commanding officer Rakesh Jai Singh (Anil Kapoor), an elite group of pilots is formed. Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania (Hrithik Roshan), Squadron Leader Minal Rathore (Deepika Padukone), Squadron Leader Basheer Khan (Akshay Oberoi) and Squadron Leader Sartaj Gill (Karan Singh Grover) are the members of the elite IAF unit, Air Dragons who give it all for the nation.
The movie has received mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike. An excerpt from Outlook India's 'Fighter' review read: This is not Siddharth Anand's best work but not the worst either. He deserves applause for treating the audience with this larger-than-life first-ever aerial drama. Nothing new was presented plotwise but the breathtaking aerial action sequences are something the audience will witness for the first time on the big screen. Hrithik and Deepika totally wow with their sizzling chemistry and it doesn't feel like they have shared the screen for the first time. 'Fighter' combines elements of high-octane aerial stunts, suspense, and emotional depth that make it an engaging cinematic experience and big spectacle.