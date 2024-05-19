Fashion

Entrepreneur Diipa Khosla Impresses With Her Futuristic Look As She Attends Cannes For The 7th Time

Entrepreneur and fashion icon Diipa Khosla recently graced the prestigious Cannes International Film Festival.

Instagram
Entrepreneur Diipa Khosla At Cannes 2024 Photo: Instagram
info_icon

The 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival kicked off on May 15, and since then, several Indian celebrities and influencers have made it to the event. Now adding to the excitement, entrepreneur and fashion icon Diipa Khosla graced the prestigious Cannes International Film Festival for the seventh time. Nonetheless, as Diipa took over the international film festival with her charming presence, the excitement was at its peak.

Coming to her look, she stunned everyone with her futuristic and charming outfit as she attended the screening of ‘Oh Canada’. She was seen in a metallic structured dress from ace designer, Valdrin Sahiti. Her dress had a unique mermaid-like silhouette and a huge rose design at the front. She wrapped up her look with minimal accessories and nude makeup. 

She shared her Cannes look on her Instagram with the caption, "Warning: Coming in from year 3000. Straight from the future for my 7th time at @festivaldecannes & 12th time on the prestigious red carpet to attend the premiere of “Oh Canada".

She shared another set of pictures from the red carpet and wrote, “Back at the carpet that started it all…Homecoming feels @festivaldecannes”

There is no denying the fact that Diipa has a high-esteem fashion sense, and she never fails to leave everyone asking for more with her appearances. With her visit to Cannes, she made one and all get glued to her magnetic personality.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Swati Maliwal 'Assault' Case: Bibhav Kumar Produced In Court; Delhi Police Seeks 7-Day Custody
  2. Jammu And Kashmir: 1 Killed, 2 Injured In Two Simultaneous Terrorist Attacks In Shopian, Anantnag
  3. Telugu TV Actor Dies By 'Suicide', Days After Co-Star's Death
  4. Two Women Killed, 11 Injured After Van Overturns In MP's Shajapur
  5. Youth Congress Protest Against Kerala CM Over Law And Order In State, Burn His Effigy
Entertainment News
  1. Entrepreneur Diipa Khosla Impresses With Her Futuristic Look As She Attends Cannes For The 7th Time
  2. Cannes 2024: Kiara Advani Makes Heads Turn In Orange For Her Second Appearance At Women In Cinema Gala
  3. ‘Bob Mackie: Naked Illusion’: Cher, Pink, Donna Mills Make The LA Premiere A Night To Remember For The Ace Fashion Designer – View Pics
  4. Why Kartik Aaryan Was Initially Sceptical About 'Chandu Champion': 'It Demanded A Lot'
  5. 28th Annual Webby Awards: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Lil Rel Howery, Laverne Cox & Others Attend – View Pics
Sports News
  1. RCB Vs CSK, IPL 2024 Live Updates: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Win By 28 Runs, Qualify For Playoffs
  2. Sports News Highlights May 18: Verstappen Clinches Pole At Imola GP; Nikhat Wins Gold In Astana
  3. Burnley Vs Nottm Forest: Preview, Prediction, Head-To-Head, Key Players, Pre-Match Comments
  4. Sharjah Masters Chess: Aravindh Chithamabaram Stays In Joint Lead
  5. Jaismine To Compete In Olympic Qualifiers' 57kg Category After Parveen's Suspension
World News
  1. Americans Need 67 Minutes Outside Daily For Optimal Wellbeing, New Study Reveals
  2. Yemen's Houthi Rebels Claim Shooting Down Another US MQ-9 Reaper Drone As Footage Shows Wreckage
  3. Flash Floods Due To Unusually Heavy Seasonal Rains Kill At Least 50 People In Western Afghanistan
  4. Russian Forces Capture Civilians From Ukraine's Vovchansk, Use Them As ' Human Shields': Reports
  5. Chris Hemsworth Shares How Working With Wife Elsa Pataky Feels Like A 'Date Night'
Latest Stories
  1. 14 People Given Indian Citizenship As Govt Issues 1st Set Of CAA Certificates
  2. Stand-Up Comedian Karthik Kumar Reacts To Ex-Wife Suchitra’s 'Gay' Claims: I Wouldn't Be Ashamed
  3. 'Double iSmart' Teaser Review: Ram Pothineni-Sanjay Dutt Raise The Stakes In This Sci-Fi Action Comedy
  4. Cannes 2024: 'TMKOC' Fame Deepti Sadhwani Turns Heads In An Orange Gown With 'Record-Breaking Longest Trail'
  5. IPL 2024 Playoffs: How Delhi Capitals Can Still Qualify For Knockouts -Scenarios Explained
  6. 'Panchayat 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav Get Embroiled In Bigger Problems As Politics And Rivalry Take Over Phulera
  7. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Terms Congress-Shiv Sena Tie-Up 'Partnership Of Sin'; Comedian Shyam Rangeela's Nomination Cancelled From Varanasi
  8. Sports Highlights May 15, 2025: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold In Javelin Throw Event In Federation Cup