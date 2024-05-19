Entrepreneur Diipa Khosla Impresses With Her Futuristic Look As She Attends Cannes For The 7th Time

The 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival kicked off on May 15, and since then, several Indian celebrities and influencers have made it to the event. Now adding to the excitement, entrepreneur and fashion icon Diipa Khosla graced the prestigious Cannes International Film Festival for the seventh time. Nonetheless, as Diipa took over the international film festival with her charming presence, the excitement was at its peak.
Coming to her look, she stunned everyone with her futuristic and charming outfit as she attended the screening of ‘Oh Canada’. She was seen in a metallic structured dress from ace designer, Valdrin Sahiti. Her dress had a unique mermaid-like silhouette and a huge rose design at the front. She wrapped up her look with minimal accessories and nude makeup.
She shared her Cannes look on her Instagram with the caption, "Warning: Coming in from year 3000. Straight from the future for my 7th time at @festivaldecannes & 12th time on the prestigious red carpet to attend the premiere of “Oh Canada".
She shared another set of pictures from the red carpet and wrote, “Back at the carpet that started it all…Homecoming feels @festivaldecannes”
There is no denying the fact that Diipa has a high-esteem fashion sense, and she never fails to leave everyone asking for more with her appearances. With her visit to Cannes, she made one and all get glued to her magnetic personality.