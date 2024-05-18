Cannes 2024: Alejandra Silva, Richard Gere, Uma Thurman Make ‘Oh, Canada’ Premiere A Star-Studded Evening – View Pics

Paul Schrader wrote and directed ‘Oh, Canada’, based on Russell Banks’ 2021 novel ‘Foregone’. The cast includes Richard Gere, Uma Thurman, Michael Imperioli, Jacob Elordi, Victoria Hill, and Kristine Froseth. This is Richard Gere and Paul Schrader’s second collaboration following ‘American Gigolo’, and Paul Schrader’s second adaptation of a Russell Banks novel after 1997’s ‘Affliction’.
Just like the novel, the film follows the lives of a troubled writer on the verge of death, a Canadian-American Marxist who fled to Canada to evade the Vietnam War conscription. The movie follows the famous and controversial filmmaker nearing the end of his life, as well as one of his pupils who has gone to his bedside to hear his final remarks. The army haunts the main character, as it does many of the protagonists in Paul Schrader’s films.
The international premiere of the film took place at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. It was star studded event with some of the biggest celebrities walking down the red carpet to attend the premiere of the movie. Here are a few glimpses from the film premiere at Cannes 2024:
