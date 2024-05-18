Hollywood

Cannes 2024: Alejandra Silva, Richard Gere, Uma Thurman Make ‘Oh, Canada’ Premiere A Star-Studded Evening – View Pics

Paul Schrader wrote and directed ‘Oh, Canada’, based on Russell Banks’ 2021 novel ‘Foregone’ and the cast includes Richard Gere, Uma Thurman, Michael Imperioli, Jacob Elordi, Victoria Hill, and Kristine Froseth.

Uma Thurman, Homer James Jigme Gere, Richard Gere, Alejandra Silva, Paul Schrader, Taylor Jeanne And Andrew Wonder Photo: Daniel Cole
Paul Schrader wrote and directed ‘Oh, Canada’, based on Russell Banks’ 2021 novel ‘Foregone’. The cast includes Richard Gere, Uma Thurman, Michael Imperioli, Jacob Elordi, Victoria Hill, and Kristine Froseth. This is Richard Gere and Paul Schrader’s second collaboration following ‘American Gigolo’, and Paul Schrader’s second adaptation of a Russell Banks novel after 1997’s ‘Affliction’.

Just like the novel, the film follows the lives of a troubled writer on the verge of death, a Canadian-American Marxist who fled to Canada to evade the Vietnam War conscription. The movie follows the famous and controversial filmmaker nearing the end of his life, as well as one of his pupils who has gone to his bedside to hear his final remarks. The army haunts the main character, as it does many of the protagonists in Paul Schrader’s films.

The international premiere of the film took place at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. It was star studded event with some of the biggest celebrities walking down the red carpet to attend the premiere of the movie. Here are a few glimpses from the film premiere at Cannes 2024:

1. Alejandra Silva, Richard Gere, Homer James Jigme Gere, And Uma Thurman

Alejandra Silva, Richard Gere, Homer James Jigme Gere, And Uma Thurman
Alejandra Silva, Richard Gere, Homer James Jigme Gere, And Uma Thurman Photo: Daniel Cole
Alejandra Silva, from left, Richard Gere, Homer James Jigme Gere, and Uma Thurman pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘Oh, Canada’ at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

2. Penelope Mitchell

Penelope Mitchell
Penelope Mitchell Photo: Scott A Garfitt
Penelope Mitchell poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘Oh, Canada’ at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

3. Uma Thurman, Homer James Jigme Gere, Richard Gere, Alejandra Silva, Paul Schrader, Taylor Jeanne And Andrew Wonder

Uma Thurman, Homer James Jigme Gere, Richard Gere, Alejandra Silva, Paul Schrader, Taylor Jeanne And Andrew Wonder
Uma Thurman, Homer James Jigme Gere, Richard Gere, Alejandra Silva, Paul Schrader, Taylor Jeanne And Andrew Wonder Photo: Daniel Cole
Uma Thurman, from right, Homer James Jigme Gere, Richard Gere, Alejandra Silva, director Paul Schrader, Taylor Jeanne, and Andrew Wonder pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘Oh, Canada’ at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

4. Alejandra Silva, Richard Gere And Homer James

Alejandra Silva, Richard Gere And Homer James
Alejandra Silva, Richard Gere And Homer James Photo: Scott A Garfitt
Alejandra Silva, from left, Richard Gere, and Homer James Jigme Gere pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘Oh, Canada’ at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

5. Paul Schrader And Uma Thurman

Paul Schrader And Uma Thurman
Paul Schrader And Uma Thurman Photo: Scott A Garfitt
Director Paul Schrader, left, and Uma Thurman pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘Oh, Canada’ at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

6. Alejandra Silva And Richard Gere

Alejandra Silva And Richard Gere
Alejandra Silva And Richard Gere Photo: Scott A Garfitt
Alejandra Silva, left, and Richard Gere pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘Oh, Canada’ at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

7. Uma Thurman

Uma Thurman
Uma Thurman Photo: Scott A Garfitt
Uma Thurman poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘Oh, Canada’ at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

8. Diipa Buller-Khosla

Diipa Buller-Khosla
Diipa Buller-Khosla Photo: Scott A Garfitt
Diipa Buller-Khosla poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘Oh, Canada’ at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

9. Nathalie Emmanuel

Nathalie Emmanuel
Nathalie Emmanuel Photo: Scott A Garfitt
Nathalie Emmanuel poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘Oh, Canada’ at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

10. Uma Thurman

Uma Thurman
Uma Thurman Photo: Millie Turner
Uma Thurman poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘Oh, Canada’ at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

