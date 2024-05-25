Art & Entertainment

Esha Gupta Casts Her Vote, Urges The Rest Of Delhi To ‘Come On’

Actress Esha Gupta on Saturday exercised her voting rights during the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Instagram
Esha Gupta Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actress Esha Gupta on Saturday exercised her voting rights during the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Esha took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture of herself posing with her mother and displaying their inked fingers.

In the image, Esha added a “Vote” sticker and captioned it: “Cmon Delhi… Cast your vote today.”

Eshas Story
Esha's Story Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Earlier this month, the former beauty queen and actress opened the doors to her newly launched restaurant, 'Casa Salesas' in Madrid. The restaurant promises a blend of Mediterranean flavours, world cuisine and a luxurious ambience.

On the work front, Esha was last seen in 'One Day: Justice Delivered' in 2019. The film, which is directed by Ashok Nanda, also stars Anupam Kher, Kumud Mishra, and Anusmriti Sarkar.

She will reportedly be seen in the fourth instalment of the 'Murder' franchise.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Delhi Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Rahul Gandhi, President Murmu, S Jaishankar And Top Leaders Cast Vote | See Pics
  2. Hyderabad-Based Tourists Drive Into Stream In Kerala While Using Google Maps
  3. Chhattisgarh: 1 Killed, 6 Injured In Blast At Bemetara's Explosives Manufacturing Factory
  4. Day In Pics: May 25, 2024
  5. Reporter's Guarantee | Lok Sabha Elections: Anantnag-Rajouri Voting and PDP Protests
Entertainment News
  1. Millie Bobby Brown And Jake Bongiovi Secretly Tie The Knot In An Intimate Ceremony
  2. Rutuja Bagwe: Gave A 'Marathi Touch To My Dialogues' In 'Maati Se Bandhi Dor'
  3. Sanjay Dutt Remembers Dad Sunil Dutt’s Love On His 19th Death Anniversary
  4. Divyanka Tripathi Offers A Peek Into Her Makeup Session: 'Masking The Exterior'
  5. Nia Sharma Explains How She Put Together Her Handmade Red Outfit For 'Suhagan Chudail'
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: PV Sindhu Vs B Ongbamrungphan In Malaysia Masters SF Gets Underway
  2. Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2024: Final Preview
  3. World Para Athletics C'ships: India Bags Silver, Bronze In F46 Javelin After Protest
  4. IPL 2024: Kumar Sangakkara Points To Fatigue After Rajasthan Royals' Engine Failure In Final Stages
  5. IPL 2024 FINAL: 'Won't Be Any Change In Our Method' Says SRH Assistant Coach Simon Helmot
World News
  1. Papua New Guinea Landslide: Over 300 'Buried', Rescue Ops Underway; Roads, Highway Blocked | Latest Updates
  2. China Warns Taiwan Of War As They Test Ability To 'Seize Power' Through Drills
  3. US' New $275 Million Package For Kyiv; Putin Allegedly Ready For Ceasefire | Latest On Russia-Ukraine War
  4. Kabosu, 'Doge' Meme Icon And Shiba Inu Dog Who Inspired Dogecoin Face, Dies At 18
  5. Was Ebrahim Raisi's Helicopter Shot Down: What First Probe Report Says?
Latest Stories
  1. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 6 Voting LIVE: 11 AM Voter Turnout At 25.76%; Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Casts Vote
  2. SRH Vs RR, IPL 2024 Qualifier 2: Overjoyed Kavya Maran Takes Social Media By Storm - Watch
  3. Elections 2024: 58 Seats Across 6 States And 2 UTs In Fray For Phase-6 Of Lok Sabha Polls; Assembly Polls In 42 Seats In Odisha | Details
  4. ‘Knives Out 3’: Daniel Craig Returns As Benoit Blanc In ‘Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery’
  5. Karan Johar Birthday Special: 'My Name Is Khan' And 6 Other Films That Showcase The Director's Distinctive Storytelling Style
  6. Parul Chaudhary At Eugene Diamond League, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  7. Kaiserslautern vs Bayer Leverkusen Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch DFB-Pokal 2023-24 Final In India
  8. Key Candidates In The Spotlight: Lok Sabha Elections Enter Sixth Phase