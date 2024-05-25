Art & Entertainment

Emraan Hashmi: Karan Johar Is By Far The Most Intelligent Filmmaker In The Industry

As Karan Johar turned 51 on Saturday, actor Emraan Hashmi, who worked with him on 'Showtime', shared that the director is by far the most sporty and intelligent filmmaker in Hindi cinema.

Karan Johar, Emraan Hashmi
As Karan Johar turned 51 on Saturday, actor Emraan Hashmi, who worked with him on 'Showtime', shared that the director is by far the most sporty and intelligent filmmaker in Hindi cinema.

Emraan said: “Karan Johar is undoubtedly an entertainment genius. While we’ve had our banters, he is by far the most sporty and intelligent filmmaker in the industry. On his birthday, more than celebrating him, I think we should celebrate his legacy and the cinematic world he has created for the audience.”

For Emraan, the world of 'Showtime', which is produced by Karan’s Dharmatic Entertainment, that he helped create was a gift to the viewers and to everyone who worked on the series.

Actor Rajeev Khandelwal said Karan has revolutionised content platforms.

“If we personify entertainment, it'd be Karan Johar! He knows exactly what the audience desires, laps it up in a story, and serves it hot. Be it 'Koffee with Karan' or 'Showtime', this man has revolutionised the content platforms.”

“Celebrating him and his legacy is equivalent to celebrating entertainment and drama! I had always admired him for his persona, for the way he carries himself amid all the lights blazing at him, and for just being himself since I have known him.”

Rajeev said that Karan just carries bling with him wherever he goes, and when he played his part in the show, “it felt as if I was living at the very centre of his bling universe."

Actress Mouni Roy has always admired the courage, flamboyance, and grit that Karan carries and wonders how he does it all.

“From looking up to him from afar to learning from him up close and personal, my respect for him only grew stronger.”

'Showtime' is available on Disney+ Hotstar.

