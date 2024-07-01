Art & Entertainment

Documentary 'Headhunting To Beatboxing' To Have World Premiere At IFFM

Musical documentary "Headhunting to Beatboxing", directed by Rohit Gupta and produced by AR Rahman, is set to have its world premiere at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2024.

'Headhunting To Beatboxing', AR Rahman
Presented by the Victorian government, the film gala will celebrate its 15th year this edition, which will run through August 15-August 25.

Set in Nagaland, the first look of "Headhunting to Beatboxing" was unveiled at the 77th Cannes Film Festival in May.

"The film explores the fascinating journey in Nagaland, of rhythm and sound, tracing the evolution of music across cultures, tribes and generations.

"From the ancient traditions of headhunting tribes to the musical renaissance in the state (Nagaland), taking audiences on an immersive and enlightening musical anthropological odyssey," the festival organisers said in a press release issued on Monday.

Rahman said he and Gupta are looking forward to the premiere of the documentary in Melbourne.

“The film is very special to us, as it throws light on the beautiful state of Nagaland and highlights the rich cultural and musical history it contains,” the multiple award-winning composer said.

"Headhunting to Beatboxing" is also competing for the best documentary film award at IFFM.

"We are honoured to be selected in competition at IFFM. I feel the narrative holds global relevance, along with the incredible healing power of music.

"The film has been painstakingly made over five years and I am excited to see the audience's reactions to it and for them to explore the rich cultural and musical tapestry of Nagaland. Especially to hear a completely new sound coming from India," added Gupta.

Mitu Bhowmick Lange, IFFM festival director, said they are "delighted" to have the world premiere of the film at the extravaganza.

Rahman and Gupta will attend the premiere of the documentary, the release said.

