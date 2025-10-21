From Shah Rukh Khan To Rajinikanth: Here's How Celebs Marked Diwali 2025

Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar and other Indian celebrities embraced the Diwali spirit with great fervour. Have a look at how they celebrated Diwali 2025.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Celebs Diwali 2025 celebrations
Shah Rukh Khan to Rajinikanth: Here's how stars celebrated Diwali 2025 Photo: Instagram
  • Shah Rukh, Rajinikanth, Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar, here's how your favourite stars celebrities marked Diwali 2025

  • The five-day Diwali festival kicked started on October 18 with Dhanteras

  • Celebs extended warm wishes to their fans on social media

The five-day Diwali festivities kick-started on October 18 with Dhanteras. Celebrities started hosting and attending Diwali parties days before the festival. On October 20, on the occasion of Diwali, the entire country celebrated the festival of lights. The who's who of Bollywood and the South film industry also marked Diwali 2025 by spending time with their loved ones and wished for happiness and prosperity for all. From Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth to Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, here's peek into celebs' Diwali celebrations.

Shah Rukh Khan kept his Diwali celebrations intimate. Taking to social media, he posted an image of his wife Gauri Khan performing Diwali puja. He shared the pic with a heartwarming note that read: "Happy Diwali to everyone! May Goddess Lakshmi ji bless you with prosperity and happiness. Wishing love, light and peace to all."

Superstar Rajinikanth's Diwali celebrations was also a close-knit affair at home with his daughters, wife, and grandchildren. His daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth shared family photos on her Instagram handle.

Sharing the pics, she wished everyone Happy Diwali.

Thalaivar also made an appearance for his fans who had gathered outside his Poes Garden residence. He greeted the crowd with folded hands, and waves.

New parents Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra also offered glimpses of their Diwali celebrations. On Monday, they shared a joint post on Instagram to wish their Insta fam alongside a video.

Sharing the video, Kiara wrote, “Happy Diwali (yellow heart emojis) Love, Light and Sunshine".

Kiara and Sidharth twinned in yellow outfits. The clip opens with both holding each other and smiling. The transition in the video features a close-up selfie of the couple, and the song Happy Diwali plays in the background.

Chiranjeevi and family celebrated the festival of lights with Nagarjuna, Nayanthara and Venkatesh Daggubati. He shared pics from the celebrations on his X handle. "Very delighted to have celebrated the Festival of Lights with my dear friends, @iamnagarjuna, @VenkyMama and my co-star #Nayanthara, along with our families Moments like these fill the heart with joy and remind us of the love, laughter, and togetherness that make life truly bright (sic)," he wrote

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna celebrated the occasion in London. Sharing a few pics of both, dressed in traditional outfits, Twinkle wrote on Instagram, "Diwali in London. All dressed up with no mithai in sight. So behaving like oranges are the new laddoos and sharing some Vitamin C loaded sweetness. Temple visit next with real mithai," and added, "Happy Diwali to everyone and may your world be filled with light, love and laughter."

The Kapoor family also came together to celebrate Diwali this year. Kareena hosted a grand party at her residence which was attended by Alia Bhatt, Karisma Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and others.

Amitabh Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, Dhanush, Allu Arjun and other stars also extended Diwali wishes to their fans.

