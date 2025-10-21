From Shah Rukh Khan To Rajinikanth: Here's How Celebs Marked Diwali 2025

Chiranjeevi and family celebrated the festival of lights with Nagarjuna, Nayanthara and Venkatesh Daggubati. He shared pics from the celebrations on his X handle. "Very delighted to have celebrated the Festival of Lights with my dear friends, @iamnagarjuna, @VenkyMama and my co-star #Nayanthara, along with our families Moments like these fill the heart with joy and remind us of the love, laughter, and togetherness that make life truly bright (sic)," he wrote