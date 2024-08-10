There have been discussions and reports of 'Dil Chahta Hai 2'. Farhan, in an interview with India Express said that the discussions around part 2, don't bore him. He added, "Whenever someone asks me that, it feels amazing that people have so much love for the first film that they are asking for the sequel. I always appreciate that, so it can't bore me ever. But I don't feel I need to do a Dil Chahta Hai 2. I feel that film has done what it had to do, I said what I had to say. Anything on it now will be trying to add something to a story that doesn't need any additions."