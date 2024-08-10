Dil Chahta Hai' (2001), starring Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Akshaye Khanna, was Farhan Akhtar's directorial debut. The cult classic turned 23 today, August 9. To mark the special occasion, Farhan shared a montage featuring scenes from the film.
Sharing the video on his Instagram handle, Farhan penned a heartfelt note that read: "Here’s to lifelong friendships. To the cast, crew and audience, your love has kept #DilChahtaHai alive for 23 years. #23YearsOfDilChahtaHai (sic)."
'Dil Chahta Hai' was much ahead of time. The coming-of-age story revolves around three friends and how they navigate the challenges in their life after college. It is set against the backdrop of Mumbai, Goa and Sydney. The pathbreaking fim was a fresh take on love, and relationships. The music lovers still love its songs.
The film also starred Priety Zinta, Sonali Kulkarni and Dimple Kapadia in important roles.
There have been discussions and reports of 'Dil Chahta Hai 2'. Farhan, in an interview with India Express said that the discussions around part 2, don't bore him. He added, "Whenever someone asks me that, it feels amazing that people have so much love for the first film that they are asking for the sequel. I always appreciate that, so it can't bore me ever. But I don't feel I need to do a Dil Chahta Hai 2. I feel that film has done what it had to do, I said what I had to say. Anything on it now will be trying to add something to a story that doesn't need any additions."
He continued, "For me films like a Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara to a certain extent the first Rock On, Jee Le Zaraa - obviously that is still to be made - but they occupy the same kind of emotional space in terms of the stories that are being told that I experienced when I did Dil Chahta Hai. So I have never thought about going back and doing a sequel".
On the work front, Farhan will direct 'Don 3'. Ranveer Singh has replaced Shah Rukh Khan in the franchise.