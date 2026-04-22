Dave Mason Dies At 79: Traffic Co-Founder Who Shaped Rock’s Golden Era

Summary of this article
Dave Mason dies at 79, leaving a lasting impact on classic rock history.
Traffic co-founder shaped the late 1960s sound with iconic songwriting contributions.
Collaborated with legends like Jimi Hendrix, Eric Clapton, and Paul McCartney.
Dave Mason dies at 79, bringing to a close a remarkable journey that helped define the sound of late-1960s rock. As a founding member of Traffic, Mason played a key role in shaping a musical era that blended rock, jazz and psychedelic influences into something entirely its own.
His passing marks not just the loss of a musician, but of a creative force whose work continues to resonate across generations.
Dave Mason's legacy: Traffic co-founder and rock innovator
Born in Worcester, England, in 1946, Mason began performing in his teenage years, slowly building his path into the music world. His breakthrough came with Traffic, a band he formed alongside Steve Winwood, Jim Capaldi and Chris Wood. Together, they created a sound that stood apart, with albums like Mr. Fantasy becoming defining works of the time.
Within the band, Mason stood out for his songwriting. Tracks such as Feelin’ Alright and Hole in My Shoe carried a distinct voice, balancing introspection with catchy melodies. Even after he departed from Traffic in 1968, his influence on the band’s identity remained undeniable.
Beyond Traffic: Dave Mason’s collaborations and solo career
Following his exit from the group, Mason expanded his reach through collaborations with some of music’s biggest names. He worked alongside The Rolling Stones, Jimi Hendrix and George Harrison, contributing to projects like Electric Ladyland and All Things Must Pass.
His solo career also found steady success in the 1970s, with songs like Only You Know and I Know and We Just Disagree gaining popularity. Over the years, he collaborated with artists including Paul McCartney, Eric Clapton and Michael Jackson, further cementing his place in music history.
A legacy that continues to echo
Mason is survived by his wife, Winifred Wilson, and daughter Danielle. While details around his passing remain limited, his musical legacy speaks louder than any single moment.
His work, spanning decades and genres, leaves behind a catalogue that continues to influence artists and listeners alike.