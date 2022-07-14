Thursday, Jul 14, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Daniel Kaluuya Not Returning For 'Black Panther 2'

British actor Daniel Kaluuya will not return to the Marvel film 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' to reprise his role of W'Kabi.

Daniel Kaluuya
Daniel Kaluuya Marvel

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Jul 2022 12:54 pm

British actor Daniel Kaluuya will not reprise his role in Marvel and Disney's 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'.

According to Variety, Kaluuya played W'Kabi in 'Black Panther' (2018), the best friend and confidant of T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman), and the head of security for the Border Tribe.



Sources close to the project told Variety that Kaluuya was asked to return, but he had already committed to star in Jordan Peele's upcoming horror film 'Nope'. Kaluuya was nominated for Oscar for his starring role in Jordan Peele's 2017 hit 'Get Out'.

Production on 'Wakanda Forever', directed by Ryan Coogler, got over in March and the film is set to release on November 11.

Following the death of Boseman in 2020, Marvel decided not to recast the role of T'Challa. The sequel will instead explore other characters from the world of 'Black Panther', while also honouring the legacy left behind by Boseman.

Though it had been confirmed that stars of the original film, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke and Angela Bassett, would return, Kaluuya's status in the second film was unclear until now.

Related stories

Iman Vellani, Rish Shah Open Up About Their On-Screen Bonding In 'Ms Marvel'

Farhan Akhtar Talks About Being A Part Of The Marvel Cinematic Universe And The First MCU Film He Saw

'Wakanda Forever' also stars Dominique Thorne as a genius inventor, and Michaela Coel and Tenoch Huerta in undisclosed roles.

Kaluuya is currently gearing up for the release of 'Nope' on July 22. The sci-fi horror film stars Kaluuya alongside Keke Palmer and Steven Yeun, and follows the residents of an isolated town who witness a mysterious event involving a UFO and set out to investigate it.

[With Inputs From IANS]
 

Tags

Art & Entertainment Art And Entertainment Daniel Kaluuya British Actor Black Panther Black Panther 2 Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Marvel Studios Chadwick Boseman
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Heavy Rains In Telangana Throw Normal Life Out Of Gear

Heavy Rains In Telangana Throw Normal Life Out Of Gear

ENG Vs IND, 1st ODI: India Eye Winning Start

ENG Vs IND, 1st ODI: India Eye Winning Start