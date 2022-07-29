Friday, Jul 29, 2022
Bejoy Nambiar: Harshvardhan Rane Is One Of Those Actors Who Spoils The Director

Bejoy Nambiar keeps his two-year-old promise as he casts Harshvardhan Rane for his next project, ‘Dange’.

Updated: 29 Jul 2022 5:49 pm

Two years ago, Bejoy Nambiar did a live session on Instagram where he raved about actor Harshvardhan Rane who he was working with in ‘Taish’ at the time. There, he promised that he would be working with him again soon in a leading capacity and now two years later, he seems to have fulfilled that promise as the filmmaker has cast the actor in his next Hindi-Tamil bilingual film titled ‘Dange’.

Confirming the same, Bejoy Nambiar says, "Harsh is one of those actors who spoils the director. He is such a delight to work with that anyone who works with him would love to work with him again."

As per a press statement from the filmmaker’s team, Bejoy Nambiar is next working on an action-heavy youth drama, and he is making it in two languages, Hindi and Tamil. Both versions will be shot simultaneously with different sets of casts. The film has already gone on floors in Pondicherry, and the director is filming it as two independent features with the same intriguing storyline and scenes.

As per the statement, the film will be shot on a start-to-finish schedule and is expected to be wrapped by September-end to hit theatres in the first quarter of next year.

Harshvardhan Rane has been in Pondicherry since the end of last month. He has been sharing glimpses from there of his workout, nightly bike rides and car rides during the day, and all of them had used the hashtag, ‘Dange’, thus confirming his association with the film.

As for the rest of the casting, Harshvardhan Rane will feature alongside ‘99 Songs’ fame Ehan Bhat in the Hindi version while Arjun Das of ‘Kaithi’ fame and Kalidas Jayaram of ‘Mr & Mrs Rowdy’ fame will star in the Tamil edition. The leading lady of the film will be played by TJ Bhanu in both the Hindi and Tamil version. She has previously worked in Kabir Khan’s ‘The Forgotten Army’, ‘Ankahi Kahaniya’, and the Tamil film ‘Vaazhl’.

‘Dange’ is said to be a two-hero-centric drama set in a college that tackles serious issues.

