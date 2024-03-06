Dakota Johnson Opens Up About Backlash Surrounding 'Madame Web': Will Never Do Anything Like It Again

‘Madame Web’ was met with a lot of criticism and the movie’s actors are well-aware of its performance. Speaking to Bustle, Dakota Johnson candidly discussed the disappointment surrounding the Sony-Marvel film, acknowledging that she may not have been the right fit for the movie deemed to be the one of the worst superhero films ever made.
“It was definitely an experience for me to make that movie. I had never done anything like it before. I probably will never do anything like it again, because I don’t make sense in that world. And I know that now. But sometimes in this industry, you sign on to something, and it’s one thing and then as you’re making it, it becomes a completely different thing, and you’re like, ‘Wait, what?’ But it was a real learning experience, and of course it’s not nice to be a part of something that’s ripped to shreds, but I can’t say that I don’t understand,” Johnson stated.
The actress added, “It’s so hard to get movies made, and in these big movies that get made — and it’s even starting to happen with the little ones, which is what’s really freaking me out — decisions are being made by committees, and art does not do well when it’s made by committee.”
She further talked about how the process of creation of films should be. “Films are made by a filmmaker and a team of artists around them. You cannot make art based on numbers and algorithms. My feeling has been for a long time that audiences are extremely smart, and executives have started to believe that they’re not. Audiences will always be able to sniff out bullshit. Even if films start to be made with AI, humans aren’t going to f***ing want to see those.”
‘Madame Web’ also starred Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced, Celeste O'Connor, Tahar Rahim, Mike Epps, Emma Roberts, and Adam Scott. The film, which released last month, has made only $91.3 million. Apart from Johnson, Sweeney, who made her hosting debut at Saturday Night Live also joked about the movie’s performance in her three-minute monologue. “You have seen me in ‘Anyone but You’ and ‘Euphoria.’ You definitely did not see me in ‘Madame Web.’”