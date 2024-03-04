Glen Powell Affair Rumours To 'Madame Web's Failure - Sydney Sweeney Jokes About 'Some Stuff I've Seen Online'

Actress Sydney Sweeney shines in her debut as the host of ‘Saturday Night Live,’ and skilfully addressed “some stuff I’ve heard about me online.” The 26-year-old actress, known for her wit and charm, delivered a three minute monologue that elicited laughter from the audience.
During the show, Sweeney tackled a range of rumours. But “the craziest rumour I’ve seen is that while I was filming ‘Anyone but You,’ I was having an affair with my co-star Glen Powell,” she said. “That’s obviously not true. Me and my fiancé [Jonathan Davino] produced the movie together, and he was there the entire shoot. And I just want to let everyone know that he’s the man of my dreams and we’re still together and stronger than ever. He even came here tonight to support me. Can we cut to him?”
The camera unexpectedly panned to Powell, who looked displeased realizing all eyes are on him. “No. That’s not my fiancé, he’s in my dressing room,” Sweeney clarified before introducing the musical guest for the night, Kacey Musgraves.
Not only that, the actress, donning a beautiful white dress, fearlessly roasted her recent role in the box office flop ‘Madame Web.’ Addressing her appearance in the film alongside Dakota Johnson and Emma Roberts, she humorously remarked, “You have seen me in ‘Anyone but You’ and ‘Euphoria.’ You definitely did not see me in ‘Madame Web…’ But I do have a new film coming out called ‘Immaculate.’ I play a nun, so it’s perfect casting,” she added, garnering claps and laughs.
Sweeney also discussed “a woman on TikTok [who] went viral because she claimed she was my nutritionist.” She also jokingly called out those who claimed that she lied about working at Universal Pictures, because how else would she know “Shrek, Minions and Harry Potter.”
Watch her entire monologue below: