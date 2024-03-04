Glen Powell Affair Rumours To 'Madame Web's Failure - Sydney Sweeney Jokes About 'Some Stuff I've Seen Online'

During the show, Sweeney tackled a range of rumours. But “the craziest rumour I’ve seen is that while I was filming ‘Anyone but You,’ I was having an affair with my co-star Glen Powell,” she said. “That’s obviously not true. Me and my fiancé [Jonathan Davino] produced the movie together, and he was there the entire shoot. And I just want to let everyone know that he’s the man of my dreams and we’re still together and stronger than ever. He even came here tonight to support me. Can we cut to him?”