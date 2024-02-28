Art & Entertainment

Glen Powell: Sydney Sweeney Is So Easy To Work With And So Fun

Glen Powell recently opened up about reading scripts together with Sydney Sweeney, as they’re definitely planning on working together again soon.

February 28, 2024

Glen Powell, Sydney Sweeney Photo: Instagram
‘Anyone But You’ has definitely brought the limelight onto Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney. The two may have been accused by critics for not having too much chemistry onscreen in their romcom, but the two definitely seem to have fallen head over heels for one another in real life. Glen Powell recently made a statement that showed how much he wants to spend more time with Sydney Sweeney. So much so that he is trying to find out the next script that they can work together on. Sweet, isn’t it?

While talking to Variety, Glen Powell said, “When you find somebody that you really jive with, Sydney is so easy to work with and so fun. We’re definitely trying to find the next thing. Please send us all the scripts you got. You know we’re here for it. It’s been really wonderful to read a lot. Sydney reads everything, by the way, and in record time. She’s the fastest reader I think I’ve ever met. It takes me a little longer, but we’re reading everything and just trying to see what makes sense, what we can turn into something that audiences are going to respond to.”

Their film together, ‘Anyone But You’ has done exceptional business at the ticket windows and the film was released on OTT just yesterday. It has garnered a good response even there as well. What people are loving about the film is the beautiful locales, the different take on mushy romcoms. But at the same time, people are slightly unhappy of their onscreen chemistry. While their acts individually suited the role perfectly, but when they came together it didn’t seem to gel well. Hopefully in their next project together it won’t be the case.

For the unversed, rumours say that Glen Powell’s ex-girlfriend Gigi Paris allegedly broke up with him as there were strong rumours about him and Sydney Sweeney having an affair during the shooting of their film ‘Anyone But You’. Gigi Paris broke it off with Glen Powell in April 2023, and since then, the rumours about him and Sydney Sweeney being a couple have only intensified. Whether or not they’re actually dating is still something the two haven’t opened up about.

On the work front, Glen Powell is currently promoting his next film ‘Twisters’.

