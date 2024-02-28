‘Anyone But You’ Movie Review: Glen Powell, Sydney Sweeney Lack Chemistry But Romcom Breaks The Mould

‘Anyone But You’: Script, Direction & Technical Aspects

Writers Ilana Wolpert and Will Gluck have tried to keep the usual mushy gooey away and showcased a romcom in a slightly different space. They’ve tried to keep the antics of the lead actors funny, but they’ve also tried to talk of deeper emotional issues as well. That’s quite a refreshing change to see in a romcom. But what’s invariably similar to other romcoms is that the storyline is rather predictable. You know at numerous instances as to what is going to happen next and in 9 out of 10 cases your predictions would be right. So, the predictability of the story kills a bit of the fun. Also, the comedy aspect could have been upped a bit more. A lot of the comedy is not situational. Rather it is slapstick and sometimes it feels a bit too much. For example, there is scene where the lead couple put their hands inside each other pants to caress the buttocks, so as to make people standing behind them jealous. Sadly, that kind of in-your-face comedy did not go well with the rest of the plot.

Will Gluck’s direction is decent. While he hasn’t tried to do something overtly different, what he has managed to do is keep the essence of a romcom correct. He is able to emancipate that feeling of a love being reaffirmed by way of bringing in different character from the past of the lead actors, which make the film lovable. He has tried to keep the setting of the film in Australia very picturesque, which makes you have that feel-good factor. Also, the intimate scenes feel so well directed that not for once do you feel that it’s looking vulgar or feel that it is forcefully shown. Getting that balance correctly is definitely a tricky, but Will Gluck managed that perfectly. He, however, could have brought in a bit more comedy gags, thereby upping the quotient of fun. He was anyways going to slapstick antics, so what would have been the harm to get a few more gags in place?

Danny Ruhlmann’s cinematography helps you get that apt romcom feel. He has shot the outdoor scenes in Australia so aesthetically that you’re mesmerised by the beauty of the locales. Also, the indoor scenes have been so nicely lit that you’re not missing out any detail at any point. Not to forget, the way he has shot the intimate scene with the lead actors, it’s been done so aesthetically that you’re drawn into the scene and not repelled by it. That appealing factor which comes from ‘first love’ is shown very seamlessly in that scene and therefore you feel it’s out of place at all.

The editing by Kim Boritz-Brehm and Tia Nolan is a crisp. They’ve not crossed the two-hour mark, which would have otherwise made some parts in the middle end up being too boring and overly dragged.

If there is one weak point in the film, it has to be the music. Este Haim and Christopher Stracey’s music isn’t upto the mark of a romcom. Romantic films are supposed to have some really memorable themes and songs which give you that feeling of getting a big bear hug. Even if the makers of the film were trying to do things differently, the feeling of a romcom comes much better with great background score and music. Este Haim and Christopher Stracey missed out on that.