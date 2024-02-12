‘Twisters’ Trailer Review: Glen Powell And Daisy Edgar-Jones Come To Crossroads When They Get Stuck Amidst A Horrid Tornado

Hollywood has a weird fascination around films on natural disasters. The films are usually mounted on a big canvas and a big budget is allocated to them by a studio and they make for the most entertaining summer films. The latest to be announced is none other than a modern-day take on the 1996 film ‘Twister’, called ‘Twisters’.
One look at the trailer, which was released at super bowl earlier today, and you realise that it’s filled with adrenaline-pumping, seat-gripping action thrills which are sure to make you feel like you’re in the midst of a horrendous tornado. Check out the trailer right here:
Directed by Lee Isaac Chung, ‘Twisters’ stars Daisy Edgar-Jones and Glen Powell. Both of them are trying to catch tornadoes. While one of doing it in the name of a science experiment to help humanity, the other is doing it for the sheer thrill of it.
For the unversed, Daisy Edgar-Jones plays a former storm chaser who is haunted by a devastating encounter with a tornado that happened to her and her friends during her college years. She has taken it upon herself now to study the storm patterns albeit only on screens safely in New York and not in the wild amidst the tornadoes. However, things change quickly when she is lured back to the open fields and chasing tornadoes when says that they’re going to test a new tracking system. This is quite groundbreaking for her as she wants to find a scientific solution on how to predict these tornadoes.
It is here that the paths of the Daisy Edgar-Jones and Glen Powell cross. He is a local charming and reckless social media superstar. He is someone who thrives on posting his storm-chasing adventures. Most of the times these adventures happen with his raucous crew, some of whom claim to be even more adventurous than the man himself.
It’s amidst this that the two get stuck. Not only do their approaches differ, but their mindsets as well as the reason for doing the thing also differs massively. Will the two be finally able to get past the differences and work together? Will they be able to do something worthwhile which might help others at large? Well, you’ll have to wait till July 19, which is when the film hits theatres.