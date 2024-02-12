‘Twisters’ Trailer Review: Glen Powell And Daisy Edgar-Jones Come To Crossroads When They Get Stuck Amidst A Horrid Tornado

For the unversed, Daisy Edgar-Jones plays a former storm chaser who is haunted by a devastating encounter with a tornado that happened to her and her friends during her college years. She has taken it upon herself now to study the storm patterns albeit only on screens safely in New York and not in the wild amidst the tornadoes. However, things change quickly when she is lured back to the open fields and chasing tornadoes when says that they’re going to test a new tracking system. This is quite groundbreaking for her as she wants to find a scientific solution on how to predict these tornadoes.