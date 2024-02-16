Art & Entertainment

Dakota Johnson Confesses She Still Hasn't Watched Her Own Film 'Madame Web': I Probably Won't

Dakota Johnson, who plays the lead character in 'Madame Web,' has admitted that she has not yet watched the movie.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Outlook Entertainment Desk

February 16, 2024

Dakota Johnson Photo: X
info-icon

‘Madame Web,’ ever since its announcement has got fans of the ‘Spider-Man’ franchise excited. However, despite boasting an impressive cast, a skilled director, and a strong creative team, along with new characters and storylines, the Dakota Johnson-starrer faced disappointment since its much-awaited release, receiving average ratings and disappointing reviews from both audiences and critics. Currently, it is also struggling to increase its box office figures.

Adding to the concerns, Johnson, portraying the lead character Cassandra Webb, took fans by surprise during an interview on Magic FM by admitting she has not watched ‘Madame Web’ yet and also stated that she doesn’t have immediate plans to do so either. She said, “I haven’t actually seen the movie. I probably won’t. I don’t know when I’ll see it. Someday.”

Advertisement

Johnson openly expressed her tendency to avoid watching certain movies she stars in, and revealed that doing so tends to provoke an existential crisis for her. The actress emphasized that not viewing her own work is a form of self-care.

Advertisement

While Dakota Johnson has not watched ‘Madame Web,’ there is also a possibility that she hasn’t seen any films from the Marvel Cinematic Universe at all. During a previous MTV interview, when asked to name three MCU movies featuring Tom Holland, who portrays Spider-Man, Johnson provided vague responses and playfully concocted fictional titles for the films. She humourously stated, “Spider-Man: Here’s…Here he comes. That’s number one. Spider-Man: And He’s Back and then the other one, the last one is, the Goblet of Spider-Man. Harry Spider-Man and the Goblet of Man.”

Advertisement

As for the recently released SJ Clarkson-directorial, that is slated to carry forward the Spider Universe, Dakota’s character Cassandra, who’s a paramedic, suddenly acquires psychic abilities following a near-death experience, enabling her to foresee future events. Her character has been given a fresh origin story, based on the 1980 comic ‘The Amazing Spider-Man.’

Advertisement

Apart from Johnson, the cast also features Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced, Emma Roberts, Celeste O’Connor, Adam Scott, Tahar Rahim, Mike Epps and Zosia Mamet.

Tags
Important: We are pleased to inform you that the migration of our site @outlookindia.com has been successfully completed, aimed at enhancing your user experience. However, please be advised that due to the scale of operations, some data discrepancies may occur. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and greatly appreciate your patience and understanding during this transition period. Rest assured, we are committed to sorting out any data discrepancies.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement