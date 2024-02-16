While Dakota Johnson has not watched ‘Madame Web,’ there is also a possibility that she hasn’t seen any films from the Marvel Cinematic Universe at all. During a previous MTV interview, when asked to name three MCU movies featuring Tom Holland, who portrays Spider-Man, Johnson provided vague responses and playfully concocted fictional titles for the films. She humourously stated, “Spider-Man: Here’s…Here he comes. That’s number one. Spider-Man: And He’s Back and then the other one, the last one is, the Goblet of Spider-Man. Harry Spider-Man and the Goblet of Man.”