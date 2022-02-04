Friday, Feb 04, 2022
Dakota Johnson Likely To Play ‘Madame Web’ In A Upcoming Superhero Movie

‘Madame Web’ is a fictional character in the ‘Spider-Man’ comics and was introduced in 1980s.

Actress Dakota Johnson Vogue.com

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Feb 2022 10:38 pm

Hollywood actress Dakota Johnson is likely to enter the world of superheroes with 'Madame Web.' The project comes from production house Sony Pictures, which is planning a series of films to expand its ‘Spider-Man’ universe, dubbed as the ‘Sony Universe of Marvel Characters’.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Johnson is currently in talks to star in the film, which will be directed by SJ Clarkson. The script was written by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless.

‘Madame Web’ is a clairvoyant mutant who specialises in foreseeing the future of Spider-themed superheroes, having mentored not only Peter Parker but several generations of heroes.

The character first appeared in the 'The Amazing Spider-Man No. 210' comics in the 1980s. She was frequently depicted in the comics as an elderly woman suffering from myasthenia gravis, and thus was tethered to a spider-web-like life support system. She never actively fought any villains due to her age and medical condition, instead relied on her psychic sensory abilities to stay one step ahead. According to Deadline, her character could very well be Sony's ‘Doctor Strange’.

The production house which has already released 'Venom' (2018) and 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' (2020) as part of the Sony Universe of Marvel Characters, owns the film rights to ‘Spider-Man’ and other related characters.

Sony’s next film is 'Morbius,' starring actor Jared Leto and written by Sazama and Sharpless. The film will be released worldwide in April.

'Kraven the Hunter,' starring actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson, is also in the works for Sony.

Johnson was last seen in filmmaker Maggie Gyllenhaal's critically acclaimed film ‘The Lost Daughter’.

Art & Entertainment Dakota Johnson Sony Pictures Hollywood Superhero Movie Spider-Man Verse Marvel Comics
