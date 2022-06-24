Friday, Jun 24, 2022
Couldn't Have Asked For A Better Life Partner Than Alia Bhatt, Says Ranbir Kapoor

Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor on Friday said the year 2022 is turning out to be a memorable one for him as he tied the knot with Alia Bhatt and now has two back-to-back films lined up for release.

Updated: 24 Jun 2022 6:17 pm

Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor on Friday said the year 2022 is turning out to be a memorable one for him as he tied the knot with Alia Bhatt and now has two back-to-back films lined up for release.


At a press conference here, Kapoor was asked if his two movies "Shamshera" and "Brahmastra: Part One Shiva" are a wedding gift to his fans.


"It is a very big year for me. It is a great year for me, I got married, it is a beautiful thing that has happened in my life," Kapoor told reporters. 


The 39-year-old actor then referred to a dialogue from his 2013 "Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani".

"I used to say, in my films, that shaadi (marriage) is like dal chawal for pachaas saal (50 years) till you die. Arey life mein thoda bahut kheema pav, tangdi kebab, hakka noodles bhi hona chahiye na. 


"But after my experiences in life, I can say dal-chawal is the best. My life with Alia is the best. My life has dal chawal with tadka, pickle and onions, it has everything. So, I couldn't have asked for a better life partner,” Kapoor said.


The Bollywood star married Bhatt, 29, in an intimate wedding ceremony in April this year. 


The actor said Bhatt has seen the teaser of "Shamshera" but she is yet to watch the trailer of the movie, as she is in London.


Bhatt is currently shooting for her Hollywood debut film "Heart of Stone", which features Gal Gadot. The spy film is directed by Tom Harper. 


Kapoor, whose last release was 2018’s "Sanju", assured fans that he will be seen in more films now.


"I have to do a lot of work now, first I was working for myself, now I want to make my family and work for my family," the actor said.


Also starring Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor, "Shamshera" is directed by Karan Malhotra and backed by Yash Raj Films. 


The movie is set to hit the theatres in IMAX on July 22 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

[With Inputs From PTI]

