Coolie Vs War 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Rajinikanth Starrer Races Ahead Of Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR's Film

War 2 box office collection day 1

Hirthik and Jr NTR starrer War 2 crossed the Rs 50 crore mark on the first day of its release. It earned Rs 52.5 crore nett in India. It had an overall 29.24% Hindi occupancy on Thursday. Morning shows had 16.37% occupancy, and saw an improvement in the afternoon as the actioner recorded 23.67% occupancy. The footfall further increased to 29.03% in the evening, and recorded the highest occupancy at 47.90% during the night shows.