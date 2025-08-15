Coolie Vs War 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Rajinikanth Starrer Races Ahead Of Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR's Film

Coolie Vs War 2 box office collection Day 1: Rajinikanth starrer overtakes Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR starrer on the first day of release.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Coolie Vs War 2 box office
Coolie Vs War 2 box office collection Day 1 Photo: Instagram
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Coolie and War 2 clashed at the box office on August 14

  • Rajinikanth starrer outperformed Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR starrer

  • Coolie reportedly earned Rs 65 crore nett, while War 2 collected Rs 52.5 crore nett in India

Coolie Vs War 2 box office collection Day 1: This Independence Day week, two mega movies clashed at the box office. Rajinikanth-led Coolie is fighting it out with Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR starrer War 2. Both created enough buzz and anticipation, and high expectations were riding on them. As per early reports, Lokesh Kanagaraj's directorial is ahead of Ayan Mukerji's film at the box office.

Coolie box office collection day 1

As expected, Rajinikanth starrer recorded a bumper opening. As per Sacnilk, the film earned an estimated Rs 65 crore nett in India. Talking about the occupancy, Coolie had an overall 86.99% Tamil occupancy on Thursday. Morning shows recorded an occupancy of 81.95%, afternoon shows had an occupancy of 85.13%, followed by evening shows with 86.57% footfall. Night shows recorded a maximum occupancy of 94.32%.

Rajinikanth in Coolie - IMDB
Coolie Review | Rajinikanth Delivers Yet Another Blockbuster As Cinema Exits The Hall

BY Lalita Iyer

War 2 box office collection day 1

Hirthik and Jr NTR starrer War 2 crossed the Rs 50 crore mark on the first day of its release. It earned Rs 52.5 crore nett in India. It had an overall 29.24% Hindi occupancy on Thursday. Morning shows had 16.37% occupancy, and saw an improvement in the afternoon as the actioner recorded 23.67% occupancy. The footfall further increased to 29.03% in the evening, and recorded the highest occupancy at 47.90% during the night shows.

Alongside Rajinikanth, Coolie also stars Aamir Khan in a special cameo appearance. Nagarjuna, Sathyaraj, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, and Shruti Haasan are also part of the cast.

War 2, backed by Yash Raj Films, is the sixth film of YRF's spy universe. The film also stars Kiara Advani in the female lead.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. R Ashwin Reveals Reason Behind Sudden Retirement: 'I Would Rather Be At Home'

  2. UP T20 League: Rinku Singh Smashes Unbeaten Century Following Asia Cup 2025 Selection

  3. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: Breetzke Breezes Past 50 After Early Bartlett Strikes

  4. India Left-arm Spinner Gouher Sultana Announces Retirement From Cricket

  5. Shreyas Iyer’s Father Slams BCCI For Asia Cup Exclusion: 'Don't Know What Else He Has To Do'

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

  2. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  3. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  4. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

  5. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Semi-Final: Swiatek-Ruud Beat Top Seeds To Set Up Final Clash With Errani-Vavassori

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Aatma Nirbhar Paradigm

  2. After Bihar, Will ECI Storm Enter Bengal?

  3. CBI Arrests Eight J&K Police Officers Over Custodial Torture

  4. Future of School Students In Tribal Belt Near Mumbai Hangs In Balance After Several Schools Are Declared Illegal

  5. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Trump’s Tariff War Gives India-Russia Ties A Boost

  2. Imran Khan Granted Bail By the Supreme Court Of Pakistan

  3. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  4. Beyond Success: Why Indian Diaspora Faces New Backlash In America

  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, August 22, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  2. China, India, Russia: Three Eurasian Economies Amidst 'Unipolar' Geopolitics

  3. US Suspends Truck Driver Visas After Florida Crash That Killed Three

  4. Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, Pre-Emptive Criminalisation And Indefinite Surveillance

  5. A Tale of Delhi’s Suo Moto Stray Dog Order— And What Came Next

  6. Trump Trade Adviser Targets India Over Russian Oil, Warns Of 50% Tariffs

  7. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: Breetzke Breezes Past 50 After Early Bartlett Strikes

  8. HC Lawyers To Abstain From Work Today In Protest Against ‘Police Assault’ On Colleague And His Son