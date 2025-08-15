Coolie Vs War 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Rajinikanth Starrer Races Ahead Of Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR's Film

Coolie and War 2 clashed at the box office on August 14
Rajinikanth starrer outperformed Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR starrer
Coolie reportedly earned Rs 65 crore nett, while War 2 collected Rs 52.5 crore nett in India
Coolie Vs War 2 box office collection Day 1: This Independence Day week, two mega movies clashed at the box office. Rajinikanth-led Coolie is fighting it out with Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR starrer War 2. Both created enough buzz and anticipation, and high expectations were riding on them. As per early reports, Lokesh Kanagaraj's directorial is ahead of Ayan Mukerji's film at the box office.
Coolie box office collection day 1
As expected, Rajinikanth starrer recorded a bumper opening. As per Sacnilk, the film earned an estimated Rs 65 crore nett in India. Talking about the occupancy, Coolie had an overall 86.99% Tamil occupancy on Thursday. Morning shows recorded an occupancy of 81.95%, afternoon shows had an occupancy of 85.13%, followed by evening shows with 86.57% footfall. Night shows recorded a maximum occupancy of 94.32%.
War 2 box office collection day 1
Hirthik and Jr NTR starrer War 2 crossed the Rs 50 crore mark on the first day of its release. It earned Rs 52.5 crore nett in India. It had an overall 29.24% Hindi occupancy on Thursday. Morning shows had 16.37% occupancy, and saw an improvement in the afternoon as the actioner recorded 23.67% occupancy. The footfall further increased to 29.03% in the evening, and recorded the highest occupancy at 47.90% during the night shows.
Alongside Rajinikanth, Coolie also stars Aamir Khan in a special cameo appearance. Nagarjuna, Sathyaraj, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, and Shruti Haasan are also part of the cast.
War 2, backed by Yash Raj Films, is the sixth film of YRF's spy universe. The film also stars Kiara Advani in the female lead.