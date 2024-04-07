Art & Entertainment

Chrissy Teigen Shares Pics Of Herself, Kids In Traditional Clothing During Thailand Trip

Chrissy Teigen has shared more glimpses from her family's trip to Thailand, giving her followers a chance to experience Thailand vicariously through her posts.

Chrissy Teigen Photo: Instagram
The wife of the Grammy-winning musician John Legend, who is also an author and model, showed off her and her kids' traditional Thai looks on her Instagram stories, as they prepared to spend some more time visiting her extended family, reports ‘People’ magazine.

Chrissy Teigen's story Photo: Instagram
Chrissy Teigen's story Photo: Instagram
In one video, Teigen, who is half Thai, took a selfie wearing an embellished pink and purple dress with lots of gold bling on top.

As per ‘People’, she tagged her makeup artist, Punpawee Somporn, who oversaw her elegant, glowing glam look. Teigen also wore a golden headpiece over her slicked-back hairstyle, adorned in jewels of all different colours, as well as a gold arm band.

Chrissy Teigen's story Photo: Instagram
Meanwhile, Teigen's five-year-old son, Miles, sported a boys' traditional formal outfit featuring a white collared shirt, shiny purple pants, a pink sash around his waist and a gold chain across one of his shoulders.

The family's eldest daughter Luna, 7, also dressed up for the occasion, wearing a sparkly pale pink top and sash, which was embroidered with beads and jewels, as well as a long blue silk skirt. Luna finished her look with a top knot bun, a small golden hairpiece and matching pink pearl earrings and bracelets.

Teigen, her four kids and her husband, John Legend, have been spending time in Thailand visiting her mom, Vilailuck "Pepper" Teigen, who moved back to her childhood hometown of Korat in January.

