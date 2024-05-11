Art & Entertainment

BTS Leader RM's New Song Tops iTunes Charts In 82 Countries

"Come Back to Me," the new song by RM, the leader of K-pop superband BTS, has debuted atop iTunes Top Songs charts in 82 countries around the world, his agency said Saturday.

BTS' RM Photo: Instagram
The track from his upcoming solo album came out Friday, two weeks ahead of the release of the album, titled "Right Place, Wrong Person."

The countries include Germany, Brazil, France and Japan, according to BigHit Music.

Following the prerelease of the song, RM will roll out the 11-track album on May 24, Yonhap news agency reported.

It will mark the first release from the BTS leader since "Indigo," his first official solo album, in December 2022.

The group's agency described "Come Back to Me" as a song in the indie pop genre with lyrics that read, "Everything comes back, though not necessarily everything."

The song explores RM's conflicting emotions of yearning for new challenges while simultaneously wanting to cling to familiarity, according to the agency.

RM wrote the track while Oh Hyuk of the band Hyukoh composed and arranged it, and Kuo of Sunset Rollercoaster played guitar and bass. Singer-songwriter JNKYRD and San Yawn from Balming Tiger also contributed to the writing.

Although currently serving in the South Korean Army, RM managed to film music videos for nearly half of the album's tracks before his enlistment in December, according to BigHit.

