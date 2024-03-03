Art & Entertainment

BRIT Awards 2024 Winners List: RAYE Dominates With 6 Wins Out Of A Record-Breaking 7 Nominations

Check out the list of winners of the 44th edition of the BRIT Awards.

March 3, 2024
RAYE at BRITs 2024 Photo: BRITs
The 44th edition of the BRIT Awards, presented by the British Phonographic Industry, took place on Sunday, March 3 IST, at the O2 Arena in London.

Hosted by Clara Amfo, Maya Jama and Roman Kemp, the biggest night in the British music industry saw some sensational performances from some of the music industry’s most prominent names including Dua Lipa, Tata McRae, Calvin Harris, Ellie Goulding, Jungle, RAYE, Becky Hill, Chase & Status, Rema and Kylie Minogue.

The nominations were announced back on January 24. Singer-songwriter RAYE led the list of nominations whilst also setting a new record with the most number of nods in a single year. 

RAYE took home six wins, breaking records, as no one else has ever received this many accolades in a single night before. Here’s the entire list.

Album of the Year: RAYE – 'My 21st Century Blues'

Artist of the Year: RAYE

Group of the Year: Jungle

Song of the Year: RAYE ft. 070 Shake – 'Escapism.'

Pop Act: Dua Lipa

R&B Act: RAYE

Dance Act: Calvin Harris

Alternative/Rock Act: Bring Me the Horizon

Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act: CASISDEAD

Best New Artist: RAYE

International Artist of the Year: SZA

International Group of the Year: boygenius

International Song of the Year: Miley Cyrus – 'Flowers'

Rising Star: The Last Dinner Party

Songwriter of the Year: RAYE

Producer of the Year: Chase & Status

Global Icon Award: Kylie Minogue

Congratulations to all the winners!

