BRIT Awards 2024 Winners List: RAYE Dominates With 6 Wins Out Of A Record-Breaking 7 Nominations

The 44th edition of the BRIT Awards, presented by the British Phonographic Industry, took place on Sunday, March 3 IST, at the O2 Arena in London.
Hosted by Clara Amfo, Maya Jama and Roman Kemp, the biggest night in the British music industry saw some sensational performances from some of the music industry’s most prominent names including Dua Lipa, Tata McRae, Calvin Harris, Ellie Goulding, Jungle, RAYE, Becky Hill, Chase & Status, Rema and Kylie Minogue.
The nominations were announced back on January 24. Singer-songwriter RAYE led the list of nominations whilst also setting a new record with the most number of nods in a single year.
RAYE took home six wins, breaking records, as no one else has ever received this many accolades in a single night before. Here’s the entire list.
Album of the Year: RAYE – 'My 21st Century Blues'
Artist of the Year: RAYE
Group of the Year: Jungle
Song of the Year: RAYE ft. 070 Shake – 'Escapism.'
R&B Act: RAYE
Dance Act: Calvin Harris
Alternative/Rock Act: Bring Me the Horizon
Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act: CASISDEAD
Best New Artist: RAYE
International Group of the Year: boygenius
Rising Star: The Last Dinner Party
Songwriter of the Year: RAYE
Producer of the Year: Chase & Status
Global Icon Award: Kylie Minogue
Congratulations to all the winners!