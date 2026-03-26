Boman Irani Shares Tongue-In-Cheek Video Taking Dig At Donald Trump Who Wants To Meet Iranians

“But now... there's a video. Now there's concern. Now there's humour about gas, about Trump, about 'come to my house.' Sir, with all respect, you and the Parsi community come from Iran. You carry that history. That fire. So where was this voice when Iranians were dying? And now suddenly, because it affects gas, politics, global talks—there's commentary? I mean... slow clap, really. From silence to satire—that was fast. Anyway... just an observation,” she added.