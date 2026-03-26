Boman Irani Shares Tongue-In-Cheek Video Taking Dig At Donald Trump Who Wants To Meet Iranians

Summary of this article
Boman Irani has taken a hilarious dig at US President Donald Trump, who wants to talk to the Iranians amid the West Asia conflict.
Trump recently hinted at possible "productive conversations" between Washington and Tehran.
Mandana Karimi is not amused by Irani's post.
Trust Boman Irani on humour, and he will never disappoint you. He has taken a dig at US President Donald Trump, who has reportedly claimed to be holding ‘peace talks’ with the Iranians.
Amid the ongoing war between Iran and Israel, Trump recently hinted at possible "productive conversations" between Washington and Tehran. Reacting to Trump's interest, Boman shared a hilarious video which blurs the line between ‘Irani’, his surname and Iran, the nation.
Trump Iran talks statement sparks hilarious reaction from Boman Irani
In the video, the actor says, “So, as you may know, it’s going viral that Mr Donald Trump wants to speak to the Iranis. And three people have been beckoned. Talks are happening with Smriti ji, Aruna Irani ji, and me, Boman Irani. So, I am ready. I am ready to do anything for peace.”
“I have only one problem: I won’t go to Washington. I think it would be best if Trump sahab and his delegation come to Dadar Parsi Colony. We'll feed them dhansak, custard and other food. But if they bring along a big gas cylinder, I think it’ll make life very smooth for all of us,” Boman concluded the video with a smile and a thumbs-up.
“The Iranis are ready for peace talks with Mr. Donald Trump,” he captioned the video.
Mandana Karimi's reaction to Boman's video
While many celebs commented with funny emojis, Iranian actor Mandana Karimi slammed the 3 Idiots actor for the timing of the video. The former Bigg Boss 9 contestant commented, “Boman Irani sir... suddenly you have a lot to say about Iran. Interesting timing. For years, Iranians have been getting arrested, executed, and silenced. Thousands killed. Families torn apart. And people like me—we've lived it. We've spoken about it.”
“But now... there's a video. Now there's concern. Now there's humour about gas, about Trump, about 'come to my house.' Sir, with all respect, you and the Parsi community come from Iran. You carry that history. That fire. So where was this voice when Iranians were dying? And now suddenly, because it affects gas, politics, global talks—there's commentary? I mean... slow clap, really. From silence to satire—that was fast. Anyway... just an observation,” she added.