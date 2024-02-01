Veteran actor Dharmendra’s granddaughter Nikita Chaudhary is getting married to Rushabh Shah. The couple got married in an intimate yet opulent wedding in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The wedding was attended by Abhay Deol, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Karan Deol, and Rajveer Deol among others. Bobby Deol was seen performing his ‘Jamal Kudu’ step at the wedding festivities. The video has gone viral on social media.
Bobby Deol Performs 'Jamal Kudu' Steps At Niece Nikita Chaudhary's Wedding In Udaipur; Watch
At niece Nikita Chaudhary's wedding in Udaipur, Bobby Deol was seen performing his 'Jamal Kudu' step on stage. The video has gone viral on social media.
In a video from Nikita Chaudhary’s wedding festivities that has now gone viral, Bobby Deol is seen on the stage. He keeps his glass on his head and performs the ‘Jamal Kudu’ step from ‘Animal.’ Other people who are on the stage also try to follow him, but no one does the steps as well as him. As Bobby performed the steps, the crowd started cheering and hooting for him.
Advertisement
Take a look at the viral video of Bobby Deol performing the ‘Jamal Kudu’ step at Nikita Chaudhary’s wedding here.
Advertisement
Earlier, Abhay Deol had shared a picture of Nikita and Rushabh from the wedding. Sharing the selfie, the actor wrote, “The bride and the groom ladies and gentlemen, send them your blessings for this new chapter in their lives. Amazing how I still see the little baby girl in my niece more than the amazing woman she has become!” Abhay Deol was seen in a kurta pyjama. Nikita looked stunning in her bridal attire which was complimented with kundan jewellery. The actor is Nikita’s uncle.
Advertisement
After a successful run in theatres, ‘Animal’ is now streaming on OTT. The film is dominating all internet discourse once again as more people are seeing it from the comfort of their homes. The movie stars Bobby Deol, Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Anil Kapoor in lead roles.