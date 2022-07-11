Monday, Jul 11, 2022
Bobby Deol, Kajol Celebrate Silver Jubilee Of 'Gupt'

Actors Kajol and Bobby Deol's film 'Gupt' was released on July 4, 1997. It also featured Manisha Koirala and the late Om Puri among others.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Jul 2022 4:25 pm

Bollywood actors Kajol and Bobby Deol celebrated the success of their cult film 'Gupt' which completes 25 years. Kajol recalls playing a 'badass woman' in the film. The actors turned up along with the filmmaker Rajiv Rai at a special screening organised by Radio Nasha.

On the occasion of the silver jubilee of the film, Kajol said, "Gupt will always be a special film for me. For the first time, I didn't have to play a kind, sweet girl. My character Isha was a badass woman. She could do anything wrong and get away with it. Also, who doesn't enjoys playing a killer? It was delightful to meet Bobby and the cast."

Deol said, "Gupt is an institution in itself. Rajiv bhai's vision even at that point of time was so huge, so grand, that we were all amazed by his techniques and finesse. Ashok Mehta, the cinematographer, his talent and Rajiv bhai's exemplary vision made an invincible duo. We didn't anticipate the massive success of Gupt. I mean, I am standing here even after 25 years, it is a great feeling. Tonight we re-lived the 90s panache!"

Kajol continued, "Yes, no one expects that the film will create history. Honestly, deep down, all of us just pray for our films to be liked by the audiences and be declared as a hit film. I still remember doing my makeup in the car for a morning shoot. The reason behind our on-screen glamourous looks was none other than our cameraman Ashok Mehta. He was brilliant at his job. Gupt indeed will be a special film for me."

'Gupt' was released on July 4 in 1997 and it also featured Manisha Koirala and late Om Puri among others.

[With Inputs From IANS]

