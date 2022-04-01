Friday, Apr 01, 2022
Billy Porter Roped In To Direct Episode of Anthology Drama ‘Accused’

'Accused' is developed by Howard Gordon. He is also executive producing the film along with Alex Gansa and David Shore.

Updated: 01 Apr 2022 11:14 am

Emmy-winning actor-writer Billy Porter is set to direct an episode of Fox's upcoming anthology drama series 'Accused'.

According to Variety, the show is based on the 2010 BBC series of the same name.

It is set in a courtroom, with viewers having no knowledge of what the defendant is accused of or why they are there. Each episode will feature a different cast, exploring each defendant's point of view through flashbacks as viewers learn how they ended up on trial.

As per Sony Pictures, the episode to be directed by Porter will tell the story of a drag queen's “whirlwind affair that leads to devastating consequences".

'Accused' is developed by Howard Gordon. He is also executive producing along with Alex Gansa and David Shore.

Sony Pictures Television and Fox Entertainment are co-producing the series in addition to Glenn Geller, Erin Gunn and All3Media America’s Jacob Cohen-Holmes, as well as Jimmy McGovern, Sita Williams, Roxy Spencer and Louise Pedersen for All3Media International. 

[With Inputs From PTI]

