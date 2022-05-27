Bhushan Kumar: 'Kabir Singh’ Can Definitely Be Spun Into A Franchise

Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani, the producers of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', have confirmed that the franchise would be continued. They also said that Shahid Kapoor's film, 'Kabir Singh', is also likely to turn into a franchise.

The second instalment of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’, directed by Anees Bazmee, was just released in theatres, and viewers have reacted well to the film, which stars actors Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu.

"I think, our film ‘Kabir Singh’ can definitely be spun into a franchise. It’s an iconic character and can be taken into a second part" Kumar told Pinkvilla when asked about films that should be converted into franchises.

Khetani also mentioned that the character is well-liked. He also expressed his desire for Kumar to create ‘Aashiqui 3’ as soon as possible.

"We are definitely taking the ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ franchise forward. There is enough scope in the premise and we will announce more details at the right time," the report quoted them as saying.

Within six days of its release, Aaryan's ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ collected 84.78 crores at the box office. Among Hindi releases this year, it had one of the highest opening weekends.

Aaryan told PTI ahead of the film's release, "It is the most difficult thing to make a sequel because the writers have to present it in a new way and yet retain the element of the original movie. The scale on which it was made, it's much larger and wider. We are hopeful a lot of families will come and watch it. This is a different and new story. It is not a remake, it is a sequel, which has a new story, set in the world of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa', which will make people nostalgic.”

The first film ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ starring actors Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, and Shiney Ahuja was released in 2007 and Priyadarshan directed the film which was the adaptation of the 1993 Malayalam film Manichitrathazhu.

The 2019 film Kabir Singh was also a remake of the Telugu blockbuster ‘Arjun Reddy’ and starred actors Advani and Shahid Kapoor. It was directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and was a box office smash.