Sunday, Jul 17, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Beyonce Disapproved Of Looking Thin On 'Austin Powers In Goldmember' 2002 Poster

Beyoncé, who starred in 'Austin Powers In Goldmember', opens up about her character in the movie.

Beyoncé
Beyoncé IMDb

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Jul 2022 2:50 pm

Singer-actress Beyonce starred in 'Austin Powers In Goldmember' in 2002 as Foxxy Cleopatra. She wanted to stay true to herself and her character's image as she looked too skinny in the film's poster. 

The film's makeup artist Kate Biscoe stated that the singer mentioned that she looked too skinny on the movie poster, reports Deadline.

"She says, 'You made me too skinny. It's not me,'" Biscoe said. "Then she did this hourglass shape. And he said, 'Okay, we'll fix that.' She walked away to go do the scene, and I looked at him and smiled, like, 'Is that the first time that you've ever had an actress ask to make her body bigger?'"

"He was like, 'Yes. It's going to cost me thousands of dollars, but I am going to do it.' Of course they did it because it's Beyonce!"

'Austin Powers In Goldmember' was the second movie she starred in. At the time Beyonce was still building a solo career and was on her way to becoming the powerhouse she is today. 

Beyonce isn't the first and won't be the last. Kate Winslet is known for advocating against such practices.

[With Inputs from IANS]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Beyonce Austin Powers In Goldmember Singer Beyonce Actress Beyonce Beyonce Looks Hollywood
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Asia Cup Cricket: Pakistan Cricket Board Wants Sri Lanka To Retain Hosting Rights Despite Civil Unrest

Asia Cup Cricket: Pakistan Cricket Board Wants Sri Lanka To Retain Hosting Rights Despite Civil Unrest

Russian Cruise Missiles Rain Down On Southern Ukrainian City

Russian Cruise Missiles Rain Down On Southern Ukrainian City