Baramulla: Manav Kaul Starrer Netflix's Supernatural Drama To Premiere In November; Check Out Release Date

Kaul plays DSP Ridwaan Sayyad, who has recently transferred and is investigating a case of missing children. When a young boy mysteriously disappears, it sets off a chain of events that unravel unsettling truths and shake the town to its core. When the police officer shifts to a new house in the town, the weight of his past follows him, and the journey to unravel the truth becomes a personal reckoning for him and a journey through secrets — where the real and supernatural collide, and threaten the peace within his family and the sensitive town.