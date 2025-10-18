Baramulla: Manav Kaul Starrer Netflix's Supernatural Drama To Premiere In November; Check Out Release Date

Baramulla, directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, will release on the OTT giant on November 7, 2025. The film stars Manav Kaul in the lead role.

  Netflix announced its upcoming supernatural thriller Baramulla, headlined by Manav Kaul

  Set against the haunting beauty of Kashmir, it is a blend of supernatural, mystery and drama

  Baramulla, directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, will release on the OTT giant on November 7, 2025

Netflix is all set to take the audience into the mysterious and mesmerising world of Baramulla. A blend of supernatural, mystery and drama, Manav Kaul headlines the upcoming film, and it promises an edge-of-the-seat experience set against the haunting beauty of Kashmir.

Kaul plays DSP Ridwaan Sayyad, who has recently transferred and is investigating a case of missing children. When a young boy mysteriously disappears, it sets off a chain of events that unravel unsettling truths and shake the town to its core. When the police officer shifts to a new house in the town, the weight of his past follows him, and the journey to unravel the truth becomes a personal reckoning for him and a journey through secrets — where the real and supernatural collide, and threaten the peace within his family and the sensitive town.

On Friday, Netflix shared an intriguing poster of Baramulla featuring Manav Kaul on social media and captioned it, "Welcome to the town, where truth is a myth, and myths have truth. Enter the world of ‘Baramulla’ on 7th November. Only on Netflix (sic)".

The film also stars Bhasha Sumbli as Gulnaar. It is written and directed by Article 370 fame director Aditya Suhas Jambhale. The story is by Aditya Dhar and produced by Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios and Dhar and Lokesh Dhar of B62 Studios.

Director Aditya Suhas Jambhale shared, in a statement, said, “With a genre-bending film like Baramulla, we wanted to tell a story rooted in emotion but elevated by tension and the supernatural. Kashmir is not just the setting; it's a living, breathing character that shapes every moment and every mystery. We hope the audience across the world feels the pulse of the valley and the humanity at the heart of this journey.”

Baramulla will premiere on Netflix on November 7, 2025.

