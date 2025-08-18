Badshah's Team Issues Clarification Following FWICE's Claim Of Pakistani Company Sponsoring His Upcoming Dallas Concert

Badshah and his team confirmed that the Unfinished USA Tour 2025 is being conducted through a US-based event agency and not a Pakistani one.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Badshah FWICE
Badshah's team responds to FWICE's allegations that his Dallas event is sponsored by aPakistani company Photo: Instagram
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Badshah clarified that his Dallas Unfinished Tour concert is managed by a US promoter and not by a Pakistani company

  • Recently, FWICE wrote a letter to Badshah alleging that the event is sponsored by a Pakistani company

  • Badshah’s UnFinished Tour in Dallas is scheduled to take place on September 19, 2025

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) recently issued a letter to rapper Badshah seeking clarification about his upcoming show in Dallas, USA, alleging that the event is sponsored by a company owned and operated by Pakistani nationals. The upcoming show, which is part of Badshah’s Unfinished Tour, is scheduled to take place in Dallas on September 19, 2025.

On Monday, Badshah's team responded to FWICE's claim by issuing a statement.

Badshah reacts to FWICE claims

As per a report in ANI, in the statement, Badshah and his management team "unequivocally" confirmed that the "Unfinished USA Tour 2025 is being conducted through a U.S.-based event agency operating under fully transparent contractual terms. The tour is exclusively managed by Manish Sood of Intense Entertainment, who acts as the sole promoter and point of contact, handling all operational aspects including venue bookings, sponsorships, accommodations, and logistics. Badshah remains steadfast in his mission to use music as a bridge for cultural exchange and unity, ensuring his work remains entirely independent of geopolitical influences."

They wrote that Badshah is "not privy to nor involved in any financial arrangements beyond those explicitly outlined in his performance contract."

"In a commitment to transparency, Badshah's legal counsel has provided comprehensive clarification to FWICE on 16th August 2025, reaffirming his professional integrity and allowing him to dedicate his full attention to his artistic endeavors. This statement underscores Badshah's dedication to maintaining ethical standards while continuing to inspire global audiences through his music," the statement read.

FWICE lifts ban on Diljit Dosanjh and allows him to work in Border 2 - Instagram/Diljit Dosanjh
Ban On Diljit Dosanjh Lifted After Bhushan Kumar's Request | Why Did FWICE Revoke The Ban?

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

The promoter, Intense Entertainment, also clarified that 3Sixty Tour is a US-based company. "To ensure seamless execution, we have enlisted the support of 3Sixty Shows—a U.S.-based event management firm owned and led by President and CEO Chloe Jones—to assist with marketing and on-ground logistics.” They also claimed that the event company has worked with Hrithik Roshan, Aghori Muzik, Purva Mantri and Abhijeet Bhattacharya.

"All venue bookings, hotel reservations, flight arrangements and ancillary logistics for the tour have been coordinated directly through Intense Entertainment, in strict compliance with local regulations and industry best practices. We remain fully committed to transparency and cooperation with FWICE to address any concerns and ensure the integrity of our events," they wrote in a statement.

Kartik Aaryan denies involvement in the US event organised by Pakistani restaurant - Instagram
Kartik Aaryan's Team Clarifies He Is 'Not Associated' With US Event By Pakistani Organiser Following FWICE's Warning

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Published At:
