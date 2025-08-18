Badshah clarified that his Dallas Unfinished Tour concert is managed by a US promoter and not by a Pakistani company
Recently, FWICE wrote a letter to Badshah alleging that the event is sponsored by a Pakistani company
Badshah’s UnFinished Tour in Dallas is scheduled to take place on September 19, 2025
The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) recently issued a letter to rapper Badshah seeking clarification about his upcoming show in Dallas, USA, alleging that the event is sponsored by a company owned and operated by Pakistani nationals. The upcoming show, which is part of Badshah’s Unfinished Tour, is scheduled to take place in Dallas on September 19, 2025.
Badshah reacts to FWICE claims
As per a report in ANI, in the statement, Badshah and his management team "unequivocally" confirmed that the "Unfinished USA Tour 2025 is being conducted through a U.S.-based event agency operating under fully transparent contractual terms. The tour is exclusively managed by Manish Sood of Intense Entertainment, who acts as the sole promoter and point of contact, handling all operational aspects including venue bookings, sponsorships, accommodations, and logistics. Badshah remains steadfast in his mission to use music as a bridge for cultural exchange and unity, ensuring his work remains entirely independent of geopolitical influences."
They wrote that Badshah is "not privy to nor involved in any financial arrangements beyond those explicitly outlined in his performance contract."
"In a commitment to transparency, Badshah's legal counsel has provided comprehensive clarification to FWICE on 16th August 2025, reaffirming his professional integrity and allowing him to dedicate his full attention to his artistic endeavors. This statement underscores Badshah's dedication to maintaining ethical standards while continuing to inspire global audiences through his music," the statement read.
The promoter, Intense Entertainment, also clarified that 3Sixty Tour is a US-based company. "To ensure seamless execution, we have enlisted the support of 3Sixty Shows—a U.S.-based event management firm owned and led by President and CEO Chloe Jones—to assist with marketing and on-ground logistics.” They also claimed that the event company has worked with Hrithik Roshan, Aghori Muzik, Purva Mantri and Abhijeet Bhattacharya.
"All venue bookings, hotel reservations, flight arrangements and ancillary logistics for the tour have been coordinated directly through Intense Entertainment, in strict compliance with local regulations and industry best practices. We remain fully committed to transparency and cooperation with FWICE to address any concerns and ensure the integrity of our events," they wrote in a statement.