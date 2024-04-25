‘Atlas’ Trailer Review: Jennifer Lopez Is Back With Another High-Fi Actioner

Netflix is here with another action flick, ‘Atlas’. The story revolves around a brilliant counterterrorism analyst Atlas Shepherd, played by Jennifer Lopez, with a deep distrust of AI. What follows next if what ‘Atlas’ is all about. In the past couple of years, we’ve seen Jennifer Lopez come up with of the best films of her entire career. When it comes to action, it seems like she is new go to actress for Hollywood.
Coming back to the story, Atlas Shepherd discovers it might be her only hope when a mission to capture a renegade robot goes awry. Atlas Shepherd is a brilliant but misanthropic data analyst. It is her deep distrust of artificial intelligence which somehow gets her onto a new mission. She ends up joining a mission to capture a renegade robot with whom she shares a mysterious past. But when plans go awry, her only hope of saving the future of humanity from AI is to trust it.
Jennifer Lopez looks so comfortable doing some of the toughest action sequences that you’re almost smitten by her act. Also, another interesting thing is that where the entire world is trying to showcase the goodness of robots and artificial intelligence, ‘Atlas’ goes the old school way and tries to spurn a story on what possibly could go wrong in the future if AI gets to have too much power over humans.
Jennifer Lopez is already on a high with her last year’s Netflix release ‘The Mother’ becoming a monster hit for the streaming giant. Will this be a repeat of the same blockbuster success? Well, you’ll have to wait and watch.