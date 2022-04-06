Asha Negi Finally Opens Up About Her Ugly Break Up With Rithvik Dhanjani

Actor Kunal Kemmu starrer ‘Abhay’ is returning with its Season 3. In the previous season, Asha Negi transformed from being the good girl to being the villain. However, while talking to the Indian Express, the actress revealed that those who found her evil in season 2, are in for a shock in season 3.

The actress laughed and said, “You will be mind blown. For me too, it was so difficult to process the script. The character is so different and dark. It’s not easy to relate to something like that. As one needs to be convinced to play it, some things would get difficult. But yes, it was really a lot of fun,” she shared. Negi added that she got a lot of messages from fans who were surprised to see her play a character with grey shades. “They never expected me to do something like this.”

Till date many actors have spoken about how playing dark roles affect them mentally. However, Negi said that she is able to switch off easily and shooting for ‘Abhay’ was not tough for her. “I feel lucky that way because, after a cut, I don’t linger in the character, and can go back to my chilling mode. There are certain scenes where you need to cry a lot. It just weighs you down emotionally and you may feel drained. But in Abhay 3, I am a psychopath who has so much fun while committing crime. So it was fun.”

Negi went on to praise he co-star Kunal Kemmu and said that is a wonderful and supportive co-star. She mentioned that Kemmu was chilled on the sets and looked out for her. The actress added, “I am someone who is quite a zoner, and while on set, I would sometimes get lost in my world. I would be thinking quietly and Kemmu will come and ask, ‘What happened, Are you sad? Sab thik hai?’. It would be so funny as I would tell him that’s my face (laughs). It was really a lot of fun working with him.”

However, as one goes on getting success, there are many who try to pull them down. Similar thing happened with Negi when she broke up with actor Rithvik Dhanjani. Her ambition was blamed for her breakup. The actress confessed that she did not understand the correlation of her work and personal life. She said that the judgement and blame was because her break up and ‘Ludo’ release happened during the same time.

“There were many who said that she has done a film and broken up. They said, ‘Ab toh film actor ban gayi hai, why will she date him (Now that she is a film actor, why will she date him).’ That’s how people judge without a thought. They create their own perspective, which is so sad. Whatever happened, it was between me and him. There is a lot of love and respect among us, and I don’t think anyone else should bother.”

‘Abhay3’ is all set to stream on ZEE5 from April 8.