Since the start of the year, several celebs from Bollywood and television have got hitched. From Rakul Preet Singh Singh-Jackky Bhagnani, and Surbhi Chandna-Karan Sharma to Divya Agarwal-Apurva Padgaonkar, many celebs tied the knot. Now, there have been reports that 'Bigg Boss 16’s Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta will get married in November this year. Priyanka has indirectly rubbished the rumours of their marriage.
Priyanka took to social media and wrote, “It’s March, but lagta hai kuch media portals ka April fool jaldi aagaya (It’s March, but it seems for some media portals, April fool has come earlier).”
This news has disappointed PriyAnkit fans as they want to see them tie the knot. Both have gained a huge fan base since their stints on 'Bigg Boss'.
Recently, a Times Now report stated that Priyanka Choudhary and Ankit Gupta's wedding festivities will kick-off in November or December this year.
Recently, a behind-the-scenes video from the sets of their upcoming project, went viral on social media. They were seen holding each other's hands while they were dressed in a school uniform.
For the unversed, Priyanka and Ankit met on the sets of the daily soap 'Udaariyaan'. The show was hit and their jodi too. Their chemistry was very much loved by the audience. They played Fateh and Tejo and were fondly called them FaTejo by their fans.
After earning fame with their roles in the TV show, they entered Salman Khan hosted reality show, 'Bigg Boss 16' where they yet again became audiences' favourite. They were inseparable on the show and the duo set an example with their bond. Ankit and Priyanka never admitted being in a relationship, but their gestures say it all.
After coming out of the 'BB' house, Ankit and Priyanka also appeared together in a music video, titled 'Kuch Itne Haseen'.