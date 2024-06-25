Arbaaz Khan Returns With Season 2 Of Hit Chat Series ‘The Invincibles With Arbaaz Khan’

The second season will bring together icons such as David Dhawan, Shabana Azmi, Asha Parekh, Subhash Ghai, Ramesh Sippy, and Prem Chopra. Each episode will unveil the challenges that shaped these legends of the movie industry. Arbaaz added: "This season is a celebration of their passion, their talent, and the sheer magic they created on screen. It's a conversation with the artists who continue to inspire generations of storytellers and hear all about how they did what they did.” The new edition airs on Bollywood Bubble.