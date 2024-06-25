Art & Entertainment

Arbaaz Khan Returns With Season 2 Of Hit Chat Series ‘The Invincibles With Arbaaz Khan’

The multifaceted actor-producer Arbaaz Khan is all set to return with a new season of his chat show, 'The Invincibles', which he describes as his way of “ensuring these dreams are never forgotten.”

Instagram
Arbaaz Khan Photo: Instagram
info_icon

The multifaceted actor-producer Arbaaz Khan is all set to return with a new season of his chat show, 'The Invincibles', which he describes as his way of “ensuring these dreams are never forgotten.”

"Cinema isn't just about entertainment; it's a storyteller's dream," said Arbaaz. The actor added: "The Invincibles is my way of ensuring these dreams are never forgotten." The previous season featured renowned names, such as legendary screenwriter Salim Khan.

The second season will bring together icons such as David Dhawan, Shabana Azmi, Asha Parekh, Subhash Ghai, Ramesh Sippy, and Prem Chopra. Each episode will unveil the challenges that shaped these legends of the movie industry. Arbaaz added: "This season is a celebration of their passion, their talent, and the sheer magic they created on screen. It's a conversation with the artists who continue to inspire generations of storytellers and hear all about how they did what they did.” The new edition airs on Bollywood Bubble.

Talking about Arbaaz, his latest production includes the legal drama 'Patna Shuklla' directed by Vivek Budakoti. It stars Raveena Tandon, Manav Vij, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Satish Kaushik, Anushka Kaushik, and Jatin Goswami. Arbaaz was also seen in the action thriller series 'Tanaav', directed by Sudhir Mishra and Sachin Krishn.

The series also stars Manav Vij, Danish Husain, Ekta Kaul, M. K. Raina, Rajat Kapoor, Satyadeep Mishra, Shashank Arora, Sumit Kaul, Sukhmani Sadana, Waluscha De Sousa, and Zarina Wahab. 'Tanaav' is a remake of the Israeli TV show 'Fauda', starring Tsahi Halevi. The first instalment talks about Harkat-ul-Mujahideen, Jamaat-e-Islami Kashmir, Gulf money, and moderate separatists.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Centre, CBI 'Conspiring' To Register Fake Case And Arrest Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal: AAP
  2. Pune Author Vows To 'Never Fly Again' With Air India, Says Will Rather Take Bullock Cart; Airline Responds
  3. Rahul Gandhi Appointed As Leader Of Opposition In Lok Sabha After INDIA Bloc Floor Leaders' Meeting
  4. Breaking News June 25: INDIA Bloc Floor Leaders Meet Ahead Of Speaker Election; Cong, BJP Issue Whip To All LS MPs
  5. Why Vasundhara Raje's Remark On 'Era Of Loyalty' Created Ripples In BJP
Entertainment News
  1. Saurabh Sachdeva Explains Why He Studied Gulshan Devaiah's Acting Method In 'Bad Cop'
  2. What Made Apara Mehta Initially 'Sceptical' About The Supernatural Fantasy Genre
  3. Sonu Nigam On 'Maharaj' Track: 'Singing For Junaid Khan's Debut Made It More Memorable'
  4. Sean Penn Is Happy To Be Single, Will Never 'Have My Heart Broken By Romance Again'
  5. Stebin Ben, Neeti Mohan's Dreamy Love Ballad 'Chahun' Shells Yash Raj Movie Vibe
Sports News
  1. Serhiy Sydorchuk Hopeful Of Keeping Ukraine's Euro 2024 Fairytale Alive Against Belgium
  2. Today World Sports News Live: Croatia Bow Out Of UEFA Euro 2024; AFG Qualify For The T20 World Cup SFs
  3. Ukraine Vs Belgium Live Streaming UEFA Euro 2024: When, Where To Watch UKR Vs BEL European Championship Match
  4. David Warner Retirement: Ricky Ponting's Tribute To 'Unbelievable' Career Of Australia's Star
  5. Tour De France 2024: Vuelta Champion Sepp Kuss Ruled Out With Covid-19
World News
  1. Baywatch Star Pamela Anderson’s Unique Skincare Routine Revealed!
  2. Are Tourists Disappearing In Greece Due To Extreme Heat?
  3. Watch: “I Think He’s A Pig” NFL Analyst Mark Schlereth Calls Out Bill Belichick's Relationship With A 23-Year-Old
  4. UN To Suspend Aid Operations In Gaza Unless Israel Provides Better Protection For Workers
  5. Kenya Protests: 5 Dead Amid Anti-Tax Riots, Section Of Parliament, City Hall Set On Fire | Details
Latest Stories
  1. 'Stree 2' Teaser: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Are Back In Chanderi To Fight The Force
  2. Kejriwal Verdict: Delhi High Court's Order On Delhi CM's Bail Today
  3. NEET-2024: Bihar Police Finds Sanjeev Mukhiya Gang-Cybercriminals Nexus In Paper Leak
  4. What Is NEET PG, Why Has It Been Postponed Amid NEET-UG Row & Protest By Candidates | Explained
  5. Watch: Salman Khan Attends Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's Reception Amidst Tight Security
  6. 'Chandu Champion' Box Office Collection Day 11: Kartik Aaryan Starrer Enters The Rs 50 Crore Club
  7. West Indies Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup Super 8 Highlights: Jansen's Six Takes SA Into Semi-Finals
  8. Breaking News June 25: INDIA Bloc Floor Leaders Meet Ahead Of Speaker Election; Cong, BJP Issue Whip To All LS MPs