Popular television actor, Ankita Lokhande, has been on the rise after her stint in ‘Bigg Boss 17.’ Recently, the actor took to her Instagram to share a thoughtful note for her parents on their wedding anniversary. She also shared an adorable picture of her parents posing adorably for the camera.
Taking to her Instagram, the ‘Pavitra Rishta’ actor shared a picture of her parents on their wedding anniversary. The Story included a thoughtful note for her late father. She shared the picture and added her father’s favourite song – ‘Pal Bhar Ke Liye’- in the background. Her father wore a polo neck t-shirt and pants, while her mother looked beautiful in a printed kurta.
Sharing their picture, she wrote, “Papa, your favourite song!! Happy marriage anniversary, maa and paa. I miss you every moment of my life, and I miss the way you used to say, 'I’m proud of you, bacche.' Really, paa… don’t worry about Maa or Arpan. I promise I'm there. I love you, maa and paa.”
Lokhande also tagged her mother, brother, and her husband in the Story. Take a look at the Story here.
In an earlier interview, the actor opened up about how she had to face the casting couch in the initial days of her career. She also talked about how she stayed beyond her shift hours on the sets of ‘Pavitra Rishta.’ When she appeared in ‘Bigg Boss 17’, her ugly fights with her husband Vicky Jain took the drama on the show several notches higher.
The actor will be next seen in Randeep Hooda's upcoming film ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar.’ She will be seen playing the role of Savarkar’s wife in the movie. She is currently busy promoting her film across the country.